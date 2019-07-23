Quantcast

Insurer Beazley's profit jumps on higher policy rates

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


July 23 (Reuters) - Lloyd's of London insurer Beazley Plc said on Tuesday its first-half earnings nearly tripled from last year, as it wrote more policies at higher rates and said it expects double-digit premium growth over the year.

While the industry has struggled with stagnant rates due to stiff competition, Beazley has managed to raise premium rates after a string of industry-wide catastrophe claims led to hefty bills in the last couple of years.

The company, which provides casualty and property, cyber and political risk insurance, said pre-tax profit rose to $166.4 million for the six months ended June 30, from $57.5 million a year earlier, as gross written premiums rose 12% to $1.48 billion.

"Claims concentrated largely in our marine and reinsurance divisions drove our combined ratio to 100%, but premium rates have adjusted accordingly and margins in many lines of business now look healthier than they have in some years," Chief Executive Officer Andrew Horton said.





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Insurance


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar