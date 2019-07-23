Insurer Beazley's profit jumps on higher policy rates

Shutterstock photo





July 23 (Reuters) - Lloyd's of London insurer Beazley Plc said on Tuesday its first-half earnings nearly tripled from last year, as it wrote more policies at higher rates and said it expects double-digit premium growth over the year.

While the industry has struggled with stagnant rates due to stiff competition, Beazley has managed to raise premium rates after a string of industry-wide catastrophe claims led to hefty bills in the last couple of years.

The company, which provides casualty and property, cyber and political risk insurance, said pre-tax profit rose to $166.4 million for the six months ended June 30, from $57.5 million a year earlier, as gross written premiums rose 12% to $1.48 billion.

"Claims concentrated largely in our marine and reinsurance divisions drove our combined ratio to 100%, but premium rates have adjusted accordingly and margins in many lines of business now look healthier than they have in some years," Chief Executive Officer Andrew Horton said.