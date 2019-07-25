Instructure Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for INST

In trading on Thursday, shares of Instructure Inc (Symbol: INST) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.49, changing hands as low as $40.44 per share. Instructure Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, INST's low point in its 52 week range is $29.48 per share, with $50.19 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $40.50.
