Insight Enterprises Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Insight Enterprises Inc. (Symbol: NSIT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.47, changing hands as low as $49.78 per share. Insight Enterprises Inc. shares are currently trading down about 6.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NSIT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NSIT's low point in its 52 week range is $37.77 per share, with $60.10 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $49.80.
