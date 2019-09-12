Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Insight Enterprises Inc. (Symbol: NSIT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $51.65, changing hands as high as $51.85 per share. Insight Enterprises Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NSIT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NSIT's low point in its 52 week range is $37.77 per share, with $60.10 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $51.59.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »