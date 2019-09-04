Quantcast

Insiders Were Right: MA Makes New 52-Week High

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) touched a new 52-week high of $286.20/share. That's a 66.50% rise, or $114.31 per share from the 52-week low of $171.89 set back on 12/24/2018. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased MA stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, MA has seen 2 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

PurchasedInsiderTitleSharesPrice/ShareValue
08/01/2019Lance Darrell Gordon UgglaDirector1,500$275.71$413,560.45
08/12/2019Richard K. DavisDirector1,735$270.09$468,603.20

The chart below shows where MA has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

Mastercard Inc Moving Averages Chart

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, MA shares are changing hands at $285.69/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

Ten Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than The Insiders Did »



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: MA


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?