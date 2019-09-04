Quantcast

Insiders Were Right: ED Makes New 52-Week High

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) touched a new 52-week high of $91.12/share. That's a 24.31% rise, or $17.82 per share from the 52-week low of $73.30 set back on 01/14/2019. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased ED stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, ED has seen 10 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

PurchasedInsiderTitleSharesPrice/ShareValue
03/31/2019Saumil P. ShuklaSVP, Utility Shared Services51$84.61$4,273.40
03/31/2019Robert SanchezPresident & CEO, O&R50$84.61$4,248.86
03/31/2019Gurudatta D. NadkarniVP, Strategic Planning90$84.61$7,622.77
03/31/2019Robert MucciloVP & Chief Accounting Officer89$84.61$7,561.17
03/31/2019Robert N. HoglundSVP & CFO115$84.61$9,696.22
04/30/2019Robert SanchezPresident & CEO, O&R27$84.04$2,310.93
04/30/2019Joseph P. OatesChairman, President & CEO CET7$84.04$555.50
04/30/2019Gurudatta D. NadkarniVP, Strategic Planning25$84.04$2,078.73
04/30/2019Robert MucciloVP & Chief Accounting Officer24$84.04$1,999.90
04/30/2019Timothy CawleyPresident, CECONY28$84.04$2,315.39
04/30/2019Robert N. HoglundSVP & CFO28$84.04$2,314.63
04/30/2019John McAvoyChairman, President & CEO28$84.04$2,315.39
04/30/2019Elizabeth D. MooreSVP & General Counsel26$84.04$2,222.10
05/31/2019Elizabeth D. MooreSVP & General Counsel26$86.26$2,222.23
05/31/2019John McAvoyChairman, President & CEO27$86.26$2,315.56
05/31/2019Robert N. HoglundSVP & CFO27$86.26$2,314.87
05/31/2019Timothy CawleyPresident, CECONY27$86.26$2,315.56
05/31/2019Robert MucciloVP & Chief Accounting Officer23$86.26$2,000.02
05/31/2019Gurudatta D. NadkarniVP, Strategic Planning24$86.26$2,078.95
05/31/2019Joseph P. OatesChairman, President & CEO CET6$86.26$555.60
05/31/2019Robert SanchezPresident & CEO, O&R27$86.26$2,311.16
06/30/2019Gurudatta D. NadkarniVP, Strategic Planning88$88.44$7,739.12
06/30/2019Robert MucciloVP & Chief Accounting Officer87$88.44$7,675.27
06/30/2019Robert N. HoglundSVP & CFO111$88.44$9,837.53
06/30/2019Bastide Lore de laSVP9$88.44$820.72
06/30/2019Saumil P. ShuklaSVP, Utility Shared Services49$88.44$4,315.08
06/30/2019Robert SanchezPresident & CEO, O&R49$88.44$4,337.01
07/31/2019Robert SanchezPresident & CEO, O&R26$87.35$2,311.19
07/31/2019Joseph P. OatesChairman, President & CEO CET6$87.35$555.55
07/31/2019Gurudatta D. NadkarniVP, Strategic Planning24$87.35$2,078.93
07/31/2019Robert MucciloVP & Chief Accounting Officer23$87.35$2,000.05
07/31/2019Bastide Lore de laSVP, Utility Shared Services4$87.35$333.33
07/31/2019Timothy CawleyPresident, CECONY27$87.35$2,315.65
07/31/2019Robert N. HoglundSVP & CFO27$87.35$2,314.86
07/31/2019John McAvoyChairman, President & CEO27$87.35$2,315.65
07/31/2019Elizabeth D. MooreSVP & General Counsel25$87.35$2,222.27

The chart below shows where ED has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

Consolidated Edison Inc Moving Averages Chart

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, ED shares are changing hands at $90.59/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

Ten Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than The Insiders Did »



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: ED


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?