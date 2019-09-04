Insiders Were Right: ED Makes New 52-Week High

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) touched a new 52-week high of $91.12/share. That's a 24.31% rise, or $17.82 per share from the 52-week low of $73.30 set back on 01/14/2019. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased ED stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, ED has seen 10 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/31/2019 Saumil P. Shukla SVP, Utility Shared Services 51 $84.61 $4,273.40 03/31/2019 Robert Sanchez President & CEO, O&R 50 $84.61 $4,248.86 03/31/2019 Gurudatta D. Nadkarni VP, Strategic Planning 90 $84.61 $7,622.77 03/31/2019 Robert Muccilo VP & Chief Accounting Officer 89 $84.61 $7,561.17 03/31/2019 Robert N. Hoglund SVP & CFO 115 $84.61 $9,696.22 04/30/2019 Robert Sanchez President & CEO, O&R 27 $84.04 $2,310.93 04/30/2019 Joseph P. Oates Chairman, President & CEO CET 7 $84.04 $555.50 04/30/2019 Gurudatta D. Nadkarni VP, Strategic Planning 25 $84.04 $2,078.73 04/30/2019 Robert Muccilo VP & Chief Accounting Officer 24 $84.04 $1,999.90 04/30/2019 Timothy Cawley President, CECONY 28 $84.04 $2,315.39 04/30/2019 Robert N. Hoglund SVP & CFO 28 $84.04 $2,314.63 04/30/2019 John McAvoy Chairman, President & CEO 28 $84.04 $2,315.39 04/30/2019 Elizabeth D. Moore SVP & General Counsel 26 $84.04 $2,222.10 05/31/2019 Elizabeth D. Moore SVP & General Counsel 26 $86.26 $2,222.23 05/31/2019 John McAvoy Chairman, President & CEO 27 $86.26 $2,315.56 05/31/2019 Robert N. Hoglund SVP & CFO 27 $86.26 $2,314.87 05/31/2019 Timothy Cawley President, CECONY 27 $86.26 $2,315.56 05/31/2019 Robert Muccilo VP & Chief Accounting Officer 23 $86.26 $2,000.02 05/31/2019 Gurudatta D. Nadkarni VP, Strategic Planning 24 $86.26 $2,078.95 05/31/2019 Joseph P. Oates Chairman, President & CEO CET 6 $86.26 $555.60 05/31/2019 Robert Sanchez President & CEO, O&R 27 $86.26 $2,311.16 06/30/2019 Gurudatta D. Nadkarni VP, Strategic Planning 88 $88.44 $7,739.12 06/30/2019 Robert Muccilo VP & Chief Accounting Officer 87 $88.44 $7,675.27 06/30/2019 Robert N. Hoglund SVP & CFO 111 $88.44 $9,837.53 06/30/2019 Bastide Lore de la SVP 9 $88.44 $820.72 06/30/2019 Saumil P. Shukla SVP, Utility Shared Services 49 $88.44 $4,315.08 06/30/2019 Robert Sanchez President & CEO, O&R 49 $88.44 $4,337.01 07/31/2019 Robert Sanchez President & CEO, O&R 26 $87.35 $2,311.19 07/31/2019 Joseph P. Oates Chairman, President & CEO CET 6 $87.35 $555.55 07/31/2019 Gurudatta D. Nadkarni VP, Strategic Planning 24 $87.35 $2,078.93 07/31/2019 Robert Muccilo VP & Chief Accounting Officer 23 $87.35 $2,000.05 07/31/2019 Bastide Lore de la SVP, Utility Shared Services 4 $87.35 $333.33 07/31/2019 Timothy Cawley President, CECONY 27 $87.35 $2,315.65 07/31/2019 Robert N. Hoglund SVP & CFO 27 $87.35 $2,314.86 07/31/2019 John McAvoy Chairman, President & CEO 27 $87.35 $2,315.65 07/31/2019 Elizabeth D. Moore SVP & General Counsel 25 $87.35 $2,222.27

The chart below shows where ED has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, ED shares are changing hands at $90.59/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

