Insiders Were Right: ED Makes New 52-Week High

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) touched a new 52-week high of $91.12/share. That's a 24.31% rise, or $17.82 per share from the 52-week low of $73.30 set back on 01/14/2019. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased ED stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.
Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, ED has seen 10 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/31/2019
|Saumil P. Shukla
|SVP, Utility Shared Services
|51
|$84.61
|$4,273.40
|03/31/2019
|Robert Sanchez
|President & CEO, O&R
|50
|$84.61
|$4,248.86
|03/31/2019
|Gurudatta D. Nadkarni
|VP, Strategic Planning
|90
|$84.61
|$7,622.77
|03/31/2019
|Robert Muccilo
|VP & Chief Accounting Officer
|89
|$84.61
|$7,561.17
|03/31/2019
|Robert N. Hoglund
|SVP & CFO
|115
|$84.61
|$9,696.22
|04/30/2019
|Robert Sanchez
|President & CEO, O&R
|27
|$84.04
|$2,310.93
|04/30/2019
|Joseph P. Oates
|Chairman, President & CEO CET
|7
|$84.04
|$555.50
|04/30/2019
|Gurudatta D. Nadkarni
|VP, Strategic Planning
|25
|$84.04
|$2,078.73
|04/30/2019
|Robert Muccilo
|VP & Chief Accounting Officer
|24
|$84.04
|$1,999.90
|04/30/2019
|Timothy Cawley
|President, CECONY
|28
|$84.04
|$2,315.39
|04/30/2019
|Robert N. Hoglund
|SVP & CFO
|28
|$84.04
|$2,314.63
|04/30/2019
|John McAvoy
|Chairman, President & CEO
|28
|$84.04
|$2,315.39
|04/30/2019
|Elizabeth D. Moore
|SVP & General Counsel
|26
|$84.04
|$2,222.10
|05/31/2019
|Elizabeth D. Moore
|SVP & General Counsel
|26
|$86.26
|$2,222.23
|05/31/2019
|John McAvoy
|Chairman, President & CEO
|27
|$86.26
|$2,315.56
|05/31/2019
|Robert N. Hoglund
|SVP & CFO
|27
|$86.26
|$2,314.87
|05/31/2019
|Timothy Cawley
|President, CECONY
|27
|$86.26
|$2,315.56
|05/31/2019
|Robert Muccilo
|VP & Chief Accounting Officer
|23
|$86.26
|$2,000.02
|05/31/2019
|Gurudatta D. Nadkarni
|VP, Strategic Planning
|24
|$86.26
|$2,078.95
|05/31/2019
|Joseph P. Oates
|Chairman, President & CEO CET
|6
|$86.26
|$555.60
|05/31/2019
|Robert Sanchez
|President & CEO, O&R
|27
|$86.26
|$2,311.16
|06/30/2019
|Gurudatta D. Nadkarni
|VP, Strategic Planning
|88
|$88.44
|$7,739.12
|06/30/2019
|Robert Muccilo
|VP & Chief Accounting Officer
|87
|$88.44
|$7,675.27
|06/30/2019
|Robert N. Hoglund
|SVP & CFO
|111
|$88.44
|$9,837.53
|06/30/2019
|Bastide Lore de la
|SVP
|9
|$88.44
|$820.72
|06/30/2019
|Saumil P. Shukla
|SVP, Utility Shared Services
|49
|$88.44
|$4,315.08
|06/30/2019
|Robert Sanchez
|President & CEO, O&R
|49
|$88.44
|$4,337.01
|07/31/2019
|Robert Sanchez
|President & CEO, O&R
|26
|$87.35
|$2,311.19
|07/31/2019
|Joseph P. Oates
|Chairman, President & CEO CET
|6
|$87.35
|$555.55
|07/31/2019
|Gurudatta D. Nadkarni
|VP, Strategic Planning
|24
|$87.35
|$2,078.93
|07/31/2019
|Robert Muccilo
|VP & Chief Accounting Officer
|23
|$87.35
|$2,000.05
|07/31/2019
|Bastide Lore de la
|SVP, Utility Shared Services
|4
|$87.35
|$333.33
|07/31/2019
|Timothy Cawley
|President, CECONY
|27
|$87.35
|$2,315.65
|07/31/2019
|Robert N. Hoglund
|SVP & CFO
|27
|$87.35
|$2,314.86
|07/31/2019
|John McAvoy
|Chairman, President & CEO
|27
|$87.35
|$2,315.65
|07/31/2019
|Elizabeth D. Moore
|SVP & General Counsel
|25
|$87.35
|$2,222.27
The chart below shows where ED has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.
In afternoon trading on Wednesday, ED shares are changing hands at $90.59/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.
