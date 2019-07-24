Insiders Seeing Green With BCO At New 52-Week High

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Brinks Co (Symbol: BCO) touched a new 52-week high of $91.11/share. That's a 54.21% rise, or $32.03 per share from the 52-week low of $59.08 set back on 12/24/2018. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased BCO stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, BCO has seen 2 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/08/2019 Ronald James Domanico EVP, Chief Financial Officer 3,000 $72.39 $217,170.00 03/11/2019 Douglas A. Pertz President and CEO 10,000 $72.92 $729,250.00

The chart below shows where BCO has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, BCO shares are changing hands at $91.13/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

