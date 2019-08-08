Insiders Seeing Green With ADC At New 52-Week High

In trading on Thursday, shares of Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC) touched a new 52-week high of $70.39/share. That's a 38.78% rise, or $19.67 per share from the 52-week low of $50.72 set back on 10/04/2018. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased ADC stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, ADC has seen 3 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/03/2019 John Rakolta Jr. Director 6,801 $66.19 $450,158.19 05/22/2019 Craig Erlich Director 750 $67.47 $50,602.50 06/26/2019 John Rakolta Jr. Director 10,000 $64.20 $642,000.00 06/26/2019 Craig Erlich Director 1,000 $63.68 $63,680.00 07/01/2019 Joey Agree President & CEO 50 $63.48 $3,174.00

The chart below shows where ADC has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Thursday, ADC shares are changing hands at $70.31/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

Ten Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than The Insiders Did »