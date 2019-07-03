Insiders Buy the Holdings of VYM ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (Symbol: VYM) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Macy's Inc (Symbol: M), which makes up 0.06% of the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (Symbol: VYM), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $20,766,509 worth of M, making it the #191 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at M:
M - last trade: $21.04 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/17/2019
|Jeffrey Gennette
|Chairman and CEO
|5,000
|$21.96
|$109,785
|05/22/2019
|Francis S. Blake
|Director
|10,000
|$21.63
|$216,264
|05/23/2019
|Harry A. Lawton III
|President
|5,000
|$21.37
|$106,850
And WesBanco Inc (Symbol: WSBC), the #303 largest holding among components of the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (Symbol: VYM), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,411,576 worth of WSBC, which represents approximately 0.02% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WSBC is detailed in the table below:
WSBC - last trade: $37.98 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/21/2019
|Denise H. Knouse-snyder
|Director
|675
|$42.36
|$28,592
|03/22/2019
|Kerry M. Stemler
|Director
|2,526
|$37.70
|$95,223
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »