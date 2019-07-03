Insiders Buy the Holdings of VYM ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (Symbol: VYM) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

M - last trade: $21.04 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/17/2019 Jeffrey Gennette Chairman and CEO 5,000 $21.96 $109,785 05/22/2019 Francis S. Blake Director 10,000 $21.63 $216,264 05/23/2019 Harry A. Lawton III President 5,000 $21.37 $106,850

Macy's Inc (Symbol: M), which makes up 0.06% of the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (Symbol: VYM), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $20,766,509 worth of M, making it the #191 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at M:

WSBC - last trade: $37.98 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/21/2019 Denise H. Knouse-snyder Director 675 $42.36 $28,592 03/22/2019 Kerry M. Stemler Director 2,526 $37.70 $95,223

And WesBanco Inc (Symbol: WSBC), the #303 largest holding among components of the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (Symbol: VYM), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,411,576 worth of WSBC, which represents approximately 0.02% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WSBC is detailed in the table below:

