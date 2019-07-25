Insiders Buy the Holdings of VTV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Value ETF ( VTV ) shows an impressive 11.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Elanco Animal Health Inc (Symbol: ELAN), which makes up 0.09% of the Vanguard Value ETF ( VTV
), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $76,295,604 worth of ELAN, making it the #226 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ELAN:
ELAN - last trade: $33.40 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/13/2019
|R. David Hoover
|Director
|20,000
|$31.43
|$628,586
|05/13/2019
|John P. Bilbrey
|Director
|7,750
|$32.39
|$251,022
And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), the #309 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Value ETF ( VTV
), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $31,192,876 worth of URI, which represents approximately 0.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at URI is detailed in the table below:
URI - last trade: $126.63 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/28/2019
|Shiv Singh
|Director
|390
|$124.72
|$48,641
|07/22/2019
|Donald C. Roof
|Director
|5,000
|$118.27
|$591,362
