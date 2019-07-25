Quantcast

Insiders Buy the Holdings of VTV ETF

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Value ETF ( VTV ) shows an impressive 11.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Elanco Animal Health Inc (Symbol: ELAN), which makes up 0.09% of the Vanguard Value ETF ( VTV ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $76,295,604 worth of ELAN, making it the #226 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ELAN:

ELAN - last trade: $33.40 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/13/2019 R. David Hoover Director 20,000 $31.43 $628,586
05/13/2019 John P. Bilbrey Director 7,750 $32.39 $251,022

And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), the #309 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Value ETF ( VTV ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $31,192,876 worth of URI, which represents approximately 0.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at URI is detailed in the table below:

URI - last trade: $126.63 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
01/28/2019 Shiv Singh Director 390 $124.72 $48,641
07/22/2019 Donald C. Roof Director 5,000 $118.27 $591,362

