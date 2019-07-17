Insiders Buy the Holdings of VTV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Value ETF ( VTV ) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (Symbol: ZBH), which makes up 0.20% of the Vanguard Value ETF ( VTV
), has seen 10 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $161,254,944 worth of ZBH, making it the #111 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ZBH:
ZBH - last trade: $122.09 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/05/2019
|Robert Hagemann
|Director
|2,000
|$119.83
|$239,651
|02/06/2019
|Betsy J. Bernard
|Director
|4,250
|$117.41
|$498,994
|02/06/2019
|Christopher B. Begley
|Director
|2,540
|$117.19
|$297,659
|02/05/2019
|Gail Boudreaux
|Director
|2,095
|$119.33
|$249,988
|02/07/2019
|Bryan C. Hanson
|President and CEO
|2,100
|$119.02
|$249,936
|02/07/2019
|Maria Teresa Hilado
|Director
|1,650
|$118.18
|$194,990
|02/13/2019
|Michael J. Farrell
|Director
|2,000
|$123.62
|$247,250
|02/08/2019
|Michael W. Michelson
|Director
|2,085
|$119.69
|$249,553
|02/15/2019
|Arthur J. Higgins
|Director
|500
|$123.28
|$61,638
|03/01/2019
|Syed A. Jafry
|Director
|1,925
|$125.52
|$241,624
And Dish Network Corp (Symbol: DISH), the #251 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Value ETF ( VTV
), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $61,467,000 worth of DISH, which represents approximately 0.07% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DISH is detailed in the table below:
DISH - last trade: $41.24 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/23/2019
|James Defranco
|Executive Vice President
|20,000
|$29.44
|$588,800
|01/28/2019
|James Defranco
|Executive Vice President
|15,000
|$29.60
|$444,000
|02/04/2019
|James Defranco
|Executive Vice President
|10,000
|$30.48
|$304,800
|02/11/2019
|James Defranco
|Executive Vice President
|5,000
|$31.67
|$158,350
|02/13/2019
|James Defranco
|Executive Vice President
|15,000
|$29.19
|$437,850
|02/19/2019
|James Defranco
|Executive Vice President
|10,000
|$30.67
|$306,700
|05/22/2019
|Tom A. Ortolf
|Director
|10,000
|$34.87
|$348,700
