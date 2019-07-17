Quantcast

Insiders Buy the Holdings of VTV ETF

By BNK Invest,

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Value ETF ( VTV ) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (Symbol: ZBH), which makes up 0.20% of the Vanguard Value ETF ( VTV ), has seen 10 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $161,254,944 worth of ZBH, making it the #111 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ZBH:

ZBH - last trade: $122.09 - Recent Insider Buys:

PurchasedInsiderTitleSharesPrice/ShareValue
02/05/2019Robert HagemannDirector2,000$119.83$239,651
02/06/2019Betsy J. BernardDirector4,250$117.41$498,994
02/06/2019Christopher B. BegleyDirector2,540$117.19$297,659
02/05/2019Gail BoudreauxDirector2,095$119.33$249,988
02/07/2019Bryan C. HansonPresident and CEO2,100$119.02$249,936
02/07/2019Maria Teresa HiladoDirector1,650$118.18$194,990
02/13/2019Michael J. FarrellDirector2,000$123.62$247,250
02/08/2019Michael W. MichelsonDirector2,085$119.69$249,553
02/15/2019Arthur J. HigginsDirector500$123.28$61,638
03/01/2019Syed A. JafryDirector1,925$125.52$241,624

And Dish Network Corp (Symbol: DISH), the #251 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Value ETF ( VTV ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $61,467,000 worth of DISH, which represents approximately 0.07% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DISH is detailed in the table below:

DISH - last trade: $41.24 - Recent Insider Buys:

PurchasedInsiderTitleSharesPrice/ShareValue
01/23/2019James DefrancoExecutive Vice President20,000$29.44$588,800
01/28/2019James DefrancoExecutive Vice President15,000$29.60$444,000
02/04/2019James DefrancoExecutive Vice President10,000$30.48$304,800
02/11/2019James DefrancoExecutive Vice President5,000$31.67$158,350
02/13/2019James DefrancoExecutive Vice President15,000$29.19$437,850
02/19/2019James DefrancoExecutive Vice President10,000$30.67$306,700
05/22/2019Tom A. OrtolfDirector10,000$34.87$348,700

