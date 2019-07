Insiders Buy the Holdings of VTV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Value ETF ( VTV ) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

ZBH - last trade: $122.09 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/05/2019 Robert Hagemann Director 2,000 $119.83 $239,651 02/06/2019 Betsy J. Bernard Director 4,250 $117.41 $498,994 02/06/2019 Christopher B. Begley Director 2,540 $117.19 $297,659 02/05/2019 Gail Boudreaux Director 2,095 $119.33 $249,988 02/07/2019 Bryan C. Hanson President and CEO 2,100 $119.02 $249,936 02/07/2019 Maria Teresa Hilado Director 1,650 $118.18 $194,990 02/13/2019 Michael J. Farrell Director 2,000 $123.62 $247,250 02/08/2019 Michael W. Michelson Director 2,085 $119.69 $249,553 02/15/2019 Arthur J. Higgins Director 500 $123.28 $61,638 03/01/2019 Syed A. Jafry Director 1,925 $125.52 $241,624

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (Symbol: ZBH), which makes up 0.20% of the Vanguard Value ETF ( VTV ), has seen 10 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $161,254,944 worth of ZBH, making it the #111 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ZBH:

DISH - last trade: $41.24 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 01/23/2019 James Defranco Executive Vice President 20,000 $29.44 $588,800 01/28/2019 James Defranco Executive Vice President 15,000 $29.60 $444,000 02/04/2019 James Defranco Executive Vice President 10,000 $30.48 $304,800 02/11/2019 James Defranco Executive Vice President 5,000 $31.67 $158,350 02/13/2019 James Defranco Executive Vice President 15,000 $29.19 $437,850 02/19/2019 James Defranco Executive Vice President 10,000 $30.67 $306,700 05/22/2019 Tom A. Ortolf Director 10,000 $34.87 $348,700

And Dish Network Corp (Symbol: DISH), the #251 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Value ETF ( VTV ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $61,467,000 worth of DISH, which represents approximately 0.07% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DISH is detailed in the table below:

