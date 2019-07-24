Insiders Buy the Holdings of VOOV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (Symbol: VOOV) shows an impressive 11.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

WAB - last trade: $71.98 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/21/2019 David L. Deninno Exec VP, General Counsel, Sec. 3,000 $64.51 $193,530 05/21/2019 Albert J. Neupaver Director 10,000 $65.26 $652,600 05/23/2019 William E. Kassling Director 8,000 $62.94 $503,520

Wabtec Corp (Symbol: WAB), which makes up 0.06% of the Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (Symbol: VOOV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $608,241 worth of WAB, making it the #286 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WAB:

MAC - last trade: $32.83 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/08/2019 Thomas E. O'Hern Chief Executive Officer 10,000 $40.98 $409,850 05/10/2019 Edward C. Coppola President 5,000 $40.50 $202,500 05/23/2019 Thomas E. O'Hern Chief Executive Officer 5,000 $39.69 $198,450 05/29/2019 Edward C. Coppola President 5,000 $38.46 $192,284 05/29/2019 Thomas E. O'Hern Chief Executive Officer 5,000 $37.11 $185,563 05/30/2019 Scott W. Kingsmore Chief Financial Officer 3,000 $37.14 $111,409 06/11/2019 Andrea M. Stephen Director 20,000 $35.02 $700,300 06/25/2019 Edward C. Coppola President 5,000 $32.88 $164,400 06/26/2019 Andrea M. Stephen Director 20,000 $32.49 $649,882 06/28/2019 Edward C. Coppola President 3,500 $33.34 $116,706

And Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC), the #368 largest holding among components of the Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (Symbol: VOOV), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $330,841 worth of MAC, which represents approximately 0.03% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MAC is detailed in the table below:

