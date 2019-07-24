Insiders Buy the Holdings of VOOV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (Symbol: VOOV) shows an impressive 11.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Wabtec Corp (Symbol: WAB), which makes up 0.06% of the Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (Symbol: VOOV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $608,241 worth of WAB, making it the #286 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WAB:
WAB - last trade: $71.98 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/21/2019
|David L. Deninno
|Exec VP, General Counsel, Sec.
|3,000
|$64.51
|$193,530
|05/21/2019
|Albert J. Neupaver
|Director
|10,000
|$65.26
|$652,600
|05/23/2019
|William E. Kassling
|Director
|8,000
|$62.94
|$503,520
And Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC), the #368 largest holding among components of the Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (Symbol: VOOV), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $330,841 worth of MAC, which represents approximately 0.03% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MAC is detailed in the table below:
MAC - last trade: $32.83 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/08/2019
|Thomas E. O'Hern
|Chief Executive Officer
|10,000
|$40.98
|$409,850
|05/10/2019
|Edward C. Coppola
|President
|5,000
|$40.50
|$202,500
|05/23/2019
|Thomas E. O'Hern
|Chief Executive Officer
|5,000
|$39.69
|$198,450
|05/29/2019
|Edward C. Coppola
|President
|5,000
|$38.46
|$192,284
|05/29/2019
|Thomas E. O'Hern
|Chief Executive Officer
|5,000
|$37.11
|$185,563
|05/30/2019
|Scott W. Kingsmore
|Chief Financial Officer
|3,000
|$37.14
|$111,409
|06/11/2019
|Andrea M. Stephen
|Director
|20,000
|$35.02
|$700,300
|06/25/2019
|Edward C. Coppola
|President
|5,000
|$32.88
|$164,400
|06/26/2019
|Andrea M. Stephen
|Director
|20,000
|$32.49
|$649,882
|06/28/2019
|Edward C. Coppola
|President
|3,500
|$33.34
|$116,706
