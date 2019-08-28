Insiders Buy the Holdings of VOE ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF ( VOE ) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL), which makes up 0.50% of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF ( VOE
), has seen 8 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $91,821,049 worth of AAL, making it the #87 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AAL:
AAL - last trade: $24.45 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/04/2019
|Derek J. Kerr
|Executive VP and CFO
|5,000
|$27.76
|$138,820
|06/04/2019
|Elise R. Eberwein
|EVP People and Communications
|5,000
|$27.76
|$138,820
|06/04/2019
|Maya Leibman
|EVP Chief Information Officer
|5,000
|$27.63
|$138,150
|06/04/2019
|Stephen L. Johnson
|EVP Corporate Affairs
|5,000
|$27.72
|$138,582
|06/04/2019
|Robert D. Isom Jr.
|President
|15,000
|$27.75
|$416,250
|06/04/2019
|W. Douglas Parker
|Chairman and CEO
|50,000
|$28.09
|$1,404,285
|06/04/2019
|John T. Cahill
|Director
|25,000
|$28.60
|$714,972
|08/05/2019
|Michael J. Embler
|Director
|4,000
|$28.18
|$112,720
And Dish Network Corporation - Class A (Symbol: DISH), the #132 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF ( VOE
), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $65,256,652 worth of DISH, which represents approximately 0.35% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DISH is detailed in the table below:
DISH - last trade: $32.37 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/22/2019
|Tom A. Ortolf
|Director
|10,000
|$34.87
|$348,700
|08/07/2019
|Charles W. Ergen
|Chairman
|500,005
|$31.45
|$15,723,158
|08/23/2019
|James Defranco
|Executive Vice President
|300,000
|$31.18
|$9,354,000
