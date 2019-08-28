Insiders Buy the Holdings of VOE ETF

Quantcast

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF ( VOE ) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL), which makes up 0.50% of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF ( VOE ), has seen 8 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $91,821,049 worth of AAL, making it the #87 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AAL:

AAL - last trade: $24.45 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/04/2019 Derek J. Kerr Executive VP and CFO 5,000 $27.76 $138,820
06/04/2019 Elise R. Eberwein EVP People and Communications 5,000 $27.76 $138,820
06/04/2019 Maya Leibman EVP Chief Information Officer 5,000 $27.63 $138,150
06/04/2019 Stephen L. Johnson EVP Corporate Affairs 5,000 $27.72 $138,582
06/04/2019 Robert D. Isom Jr. President 15,000 $27.75 $416,250
06/04/2019 W. Douglas Parker Chairman and CEO 50,000 $28.09 $1,404,285
06/04/2019 John T. Cahill Director 25,000 $28.60 $714,972
08/05/2019 Michael J. Embler Director 4,000 $28.18 $112,720

And Dish Network Corporation - Class A (Symbol: DISH), the #132 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF ( VOE ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $65,256,652 worth of DISH, which represents approximately 0.35% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DISH is detailed in the table below:

DISH - last trade: $32.37 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/22/2019 Tom A. Ortolf Director 10,000 $34.87 $348,700
08/07/2019 Charles W. Ergen Chairman 500,005 $31.45 $15,723,158
08/23/2019 James Defranco Executive Vice President 300,000 $31.18 $9,354,000

Referenced Symbols: VOE , AAL , DISH


