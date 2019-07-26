Insiders Buy the Holdings of VHT ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Health Care ETF ( VHT ) shows an impressive 17.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Cerner Corp. (Symbol: CERN), which makes up 0.57% of the Vanguard Health Care ETF ( VHT
), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $60,252,207 worth of CERN, making it the #37 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CERN:
CERN - last trade: $72.92 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/30/2019
|R. Halsey Wise
|Director
|7,600
|$65.76
|$499,776
|05/02/2019
|John J. Greisch
|Director
|9,000
|$67.57
|$608,130
And Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: LGND), the #135 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Health Care ETF ( VHT
), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,826,382 worth of LGND, which represents approximately 0.06% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at LGND is detailed in the table below:
LGND - last trade: $107.08 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/13/2019
|Jason Aryeh
|Director
|202
|$112.51
|$22,727
|03/13/2019
|John L. Higgins
|Chief Executive Officer
|2,500
|$114.29
|$285,725
|05/14/2019
|John L. Higgins
|Chief Executive Officer
|2,500
|$113.50
|$283,750
|05/14/2019
|Jason Aryeh
|Director
|250
|$112.51
|$28,128
|05/20/2019
|Jason Aryeh
|Director
|250
|$112.01
|$28,002
|05/31/2019
|Jason Aryeh
|Director
|1,000
|$109.51
|$109,510
|05/31/2019
|John L. Higgins
|Chief Executive Officer
|1,000
|$108.20
|$108,202
|06/11/2019
|Jason Aryeh
|Director
|250
|$107.01
|$26,752
