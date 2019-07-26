Quantcast

Insiders Buy the Holdings of VHT ETF

By BNK Invest,

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Health Care ETF ( VHT ) shows an impressive 17.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Cerner Corp. (Symbol: CERN), which makes up 0.57% of the Vanguard Health Care ETF ( VHT ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $60,252,207 worth of CERN, making it the #37 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CERN:

CERN - last trade: $72.92 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/30/2019 R. Halsey Wise Director 7,600 $65.76 $499,776
05/02/2019 John J. Greisch Director 9,000 $67.57 $608,130

And Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: LGND), the #135 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Health Care ETF ( VHT ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,826,382 worth of LGND, which represents approximately 0.06% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at LGND is detailed in the table below:

LGND - last trade: $107.08 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/13/2019 Jason Aryeh Director 202 $112.51 $22,727
03/13/2019 John L. Higgins Chief Executive Officer 2,500 $114.29 $285,725
05/14/2019 John L. Higgins Chief Executive Officer 2,500 $113.50 $283,750
05/14/2019 Jason Aryeh Director 250 $112.51 $28,128
05/20/2019 Jason Aryeh Director 250 $112.01 $28,002
05/31/2019 Jason Aryeh Director 1,000 $109.51 $109,510
05/31/2019 John L. Higgins Chief Executive Officer 1,000 $108.20 $108,202
06/11/2019 Jason Aryeh Director 250 $107.01 $26,752

