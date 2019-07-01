Quantcast

Insiders Buy the Holdings of VHT ETF

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Health Care ETF ( VHT ) shows an impressive 14.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Radius Health Inc (Symbol: RDUS), which makes up 0.03% of the Vanguard Health Care ETF ( VHT ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,694,421 worth of RDUS, making it the #178 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at RDUS:

RDUS - last trade: $24.36 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/05/2019 Jessica Hopfield Director 12,800 $19.23 $246,190
05/10/2019 Joseph Francis Kelly Sr. VP of Sales and Marketing 2,000 $21.43 $42,860
06/07/2019 Joseph Francis Kelly Sr. VP of Sales and Marketing 2,500 $21.81 $54,536

And Heron Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: HRTX), the #185 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Health Care ETF ( VHT ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,617,353 worth of HRTX, which represents approximately 0.03% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HRTX is detailed in the table below:

HRTX - last trade: $18.59 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/15/2019 Waage Christian Director 1,400 $18.04 $25,262
05/22/2019 John Poyhonen Director 3,000 $17.55 $52,650

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , ETFs
Referenced Symbols: VHT , RDUS , HRTX


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar