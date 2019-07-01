Insiders Buy the Holdings of VHT ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Health Care ETF ( VHT ) shows an impressive 14.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Radius Health Inc (Symbol: RDUS), which makes up 0.03% of the Vanguard Health Care ETF ( VHT
), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,694,421 worth of RDUS, making it the #178 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at RDUS:
RDUS - last trade: $24.36 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/05/2019
|Jessica Hopfield
|Director
|12,800
|$19.23
|$246,190
|05/10/2019
|Joseph Francis Kelly
|Sr. VP of Sales and Marketing
|2,000
|$21.43
|$42,860
|06/07/2019
|Joseph Francis Kelly
|Sr. VP of Sales and Marketing
|2,500
|$21.81
|$54,536
And Heron Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: HRTX), the #185 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Health Care ETF ( VHT
), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,617,353 worth of HRTX, which represents approximately 0.03% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HRTX is detailed in the table below:
HRTX - last trade: $18.59 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/15/2019
|Waage Christian
|Director
|1,400
|$18.04
|$25,262
|05/22/2019
|John Poyhonen
|Director
|3,000
|$17.55
|$52,650
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »