Quantcast

Insiders Buy the Holdings of MOAT ETF

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Morningstar Wide Moat ETF ( MOAT ) shows an impressive 17.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB), which makes up 1.96% of the Morningstar Wide Moat ETF ( MOAT ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $45,966,426 worth of BIIB, making it the #28 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BIIB:

BIIB - last trade: $219.75 - Recent Insider Buys:

PurchasedInsiderTitleSharesPrice/ShareValue
05/01/2019Michel VounatsosChief Executive Officer4,351$231.48$1,007,169
05/02/2019Alexander J. DennerDirector118,342$229.94$27,211,824

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , ETFs
Referenced Symbols: MOAT , BIIB


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?