Insiders Buy the Holdings of MOAT ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Morningstar Wide Moat ETF ( MOAT ) shows an impressive 17.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB), which makes up 1.96% of the Morningstar Wide Moat ETF ( MOAT
), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $45,966,426 worth of BIIB, making it the #28 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BIIB:
BIIB - last trade: $219.75 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/01/2019
|Michel Vounatsos
|Chief Executive Officer
|4,351
|$231.48
|$1,007,169
|05/02/2019
|Alexander J. Denner
|Director
|118,342
|$229.94
|$27,211,824
