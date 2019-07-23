Quantcast

Insiders Buy the Holdings of MOAT ETF

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Morningstar Wide Moat ETF ( MOAT ) shows an impressive 12.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Compass Minerals International Inc (Symbol: CMP), which makes up 2.44% of the Morningstar Wide Moat ETF ( MOAT ), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $56,402,511 worth of CMP, making it the #24 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CMP:

CMP - last trade: $54.71 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/28/2019 Richard S. Grant Chairman & Interim CEO 2,000 $52.54 $105,080
05/13/2019 James D. Standen Chief Financial Officer 692 $52.05 $36,019
05/13/2019 Lori A. Walker Director 700 $52.21 $36,547
05/10/2019 Joseph E. Reece Director 1,000 $53.51 $53,510
05/09/2019 Valdemar L. Fischer Director 2,000 $52.20 $104,400

And Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB), the #28 largest holding among components of the Morningstar Wide Moat ETF ( MOAT ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $48,146,732 worth of BIIB, which represents approximately 2.08% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BIIB is detailed in the table below:

BIIB - last trade: $232.48 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/01/2019 Alexander J. Denner Director 62,800 $327.59 $20,572,406
05/01/2019 Michel Vounatsos Chief Executive Officer 4,351 $231.48 $1,007,169
05/02/2019 Alexander J. Denner Director 118,342 $229.94 $27,211,824

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , ETFs
Referenced Symbols: MOAT , CMP , BIIB


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar