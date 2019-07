Insiders Buy the Holdings of MOAT ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Morningstar Wide Moat ETF ( MOAT ) shows an impressive 12.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

CMP - last trade: $54.71 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/28/2019 Richard S. Grant Chairman & Interim CEO 2,000 $52.54 $105,080 05/13/2019 James D. Standen Chief Financial Officer 692 $52.05 $36,019 05/13/2019 Lori A. Walker Director 700 $52.21 $36,547 05/10/2019 Joseph E. Reece Director 1,000 $53.51 $53,510 05/09/2019 Valdemar L. Fischer Director 2,000 $52.20 $104,400

Compass Minerals International Inc (Symbol: CMP), which makes up 2.44% of the Morningstar Wide Moat ETF ( MOAT ), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $56,402,511 worth of CMP, making it the #24 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CMP:

BIIB - last trade: $232.48 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/01/2019 Alexander J. Denner Director 62,800 $327.59 $20,572,406 05/01/2019 Michel Vounatsos Chief Executive Officer 4,351 $231.48 $1,007,169 05/02/2019 Alexander J. Denner Director 118,342 $229.94 $27,211,824

And Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB), the #28 largest holding among components of the Morningstar Wide Moat ETF ( MOAT ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $48,146,732 worth of BIIB, which represents approximately 2.08% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BIIB is detailed in the table below:

