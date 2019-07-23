Insiders Buy the Holdings of MOAT ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Morningstar Wide Moat ETF ( MOAT ) shows an impressive 12.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Compass Minerals International Inc (Symbol: CMP), which makes up 2.44% of the Morningstar Wide Moat ETF ( MOAT
), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $56,402,511 worth of CMP, making it the #24 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CMP:
CMP - last trade: $54.71 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/28/2019
|Richard S. Grant
|Chairman & Interim CEO
|2,000
|$52.54
|$105,080
|05/13/2019
|James D. Standen
|Chief Financial Officer
|692
|$52.05
|$36,019
|05/13/2019
|Lori A. Walker
|Director
|700
|$52.21
|$36,547
|05/10/2019
|Joseph E. Reece
|Director
|1,000
|$53.51
|$53,510
|05/09/2019
|Valdemar L. Fischer
|Director
|2,000
|$52.20
|$104,400
And Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB), the #28 largest holding among components of the Morningstar Wide Moat ETF ( MOAT
), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $48,146,732 worth of BIIB, which represents approximately 2.08% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BIIB is detailed in the table below:
BIIB - last trade: $232.48 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/01/2019
|Alexander J. Denner
|Director
|62,800
|$327.59
|$20,572,406
|05/01/2019
|Michel Vounatsos
|Chief Executive Officer
|4,351
|$231.48
|$1,007,169
|05/02/2019
|Alexander J. Denner
|Director
|118,342
|$229.94
|$27,211,824
