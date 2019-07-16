Insiders Buy the Holdings of MLPX ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF ( MLPX ) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT), which makes up 1.18% of the MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF ( MLPX
), has seen 9 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,058,593 worth of EQT, making it the #18 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EQT:
EQT - last trade: $15.62 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/19/2019
|Robert Joseph McNally
|President & CEO
|1,496
|$19.10
|$28,574
|02/19/2019
|David Joseph Smith
|SVP, Human Resources
|16,800
|$19.06
|$320,208
|02/19/2019
|Jonathan M. Lushko
|General Counsel & SVP
|7,903
|$19.04
|$150,473
|02/22/2019
|Donald M. Jenkins
|EVP Commercial, BD, IT & Safty
|5,750
|$19.46
|$111,895
|03/15/2019
|Jimmi Sue Smith
|SVP & Chief Financial Officer
|6,000
|$19.79
|$118,740
|03/29/2019
|Robert Joseph McNally
|President & CEO
|12,660
|$20.80
|$263,328
|03/29/2019
|Erin R. Centofanti
|EVP, Production
|7,765
|$20.83
|$161,745
|04/01/2019
|A. Bray Cary Jr.
|Director
|1,205
|$20.74
|$24,992
|04/01/2019
|Gerald F. Maccleary
|Director
|1,085
|$20.74
|$22,503
|04/01/2019
|Daniel J. Rice IV
|Director
|1,025
|$20.74
|$21,258
|05/29/2019
|Robert Joseph McNally
|President & CEO
|13,572
|$18.37
|$249,318
