Insiders Buy the Holdings of MLPX ETF

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF ( MLPX ) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT), which makes up 1.18% of the MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF ( MLPX ), has seen 9 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,058,593 worth of EQT, making it the #18 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EQT:

EQT - last trade: $15.62 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/19/2019 Robert Joseph McNally President & CEO 1,496 $19.10 $28,574
02/19/2019 David Joseph Smith SVP, Human Resources 16,800 $19.06 $320,208
02/19/2019 Jonathan M. Lushko General Counsel & SVP 7,903 $19.04 $150,473
02/22/2019 Donald M. Jenkins EVP Commercial, BD, IT & Safty 5,750 $19.46 $111,895
03/15/2019 Jimmi Sue Smith SVP & Chief Financial Officer 6,000 $19.79 $118,740
03/29/2019 Robert Joseph McNally President & CEO 12,660 $20.80 $263,328
03/29/2019 Erin R. Centofanti EVP, Production 7,765 $20.83 $161,745
04/01/2019 A. Bray Cary Jr. Director 1,205 $20.74 $24,992
04/01/2019 Gerald F. Maccleary Director 1,085 $20.74 $22,503
04/01/2019 Daniel J. Rice IV Director 1,025 $20.74 $21,258
05/29/2019 Robert Joseph McNally President & CEO 13,572 $18.37 $249,318

