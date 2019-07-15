Insiders Buy the Holdings of JKL ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF ( JKL ) shows an impressive 12.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (Symbol: SWX), which makes up 0.78% of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF ( JKL
), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,126,846 worth of SWX, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SWX:
SWX - last trade: $90.55 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/15/2019
|Eric Debonis
|SVP/Operations
|2,000
|$82.67
|$165,340
|03/19/2019
|Paul M. Daily
|Executive Officer
|325
|$83.00
|$26,975
|06/11/2019
|Justin L. Brown
|SVP/General Counsel
|418
|$86.20
|$36,032
And Energizer Holdings Inc (Symbol: ENR), the #108 largest holding among components of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF ( JKL
), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,652,891 worth of ENR, which represents approximately 0.41% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ENR is detailed in the table below:
ENR - last trade: $40.35 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/31/2019
|Robert V. Vitale
|Director
|1,765
|$42.31
|$74,682
|06/05/2019
|John Eddy Klein
|Director
|409
|$43.00
|$17,587
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »