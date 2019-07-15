Quantcast

Insiders Buy the Holdings of JKL ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF ( JKL ) shows an impressive 12.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (Symbol: SWX), which makes up 0.78% of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF ( JKL ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,126,846 worth of SWX, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SWX:

SWX - last trade: $90.55 - Recent Insider Buys:

PurchasedInsiderTitleSharesPrice/ShareValue
03/15/2019Eric DebonisSVP/Operations2,000$82.67$165,340
03/19/2019Paul M. DailyExecutive Officer325$83.00$26,975
06/11/2019Justin L. BrownSVP/General Counsel418$86.20$36,032

And Energizer Holdings Inc (Symbol: ENR), the #108 largest holding among components of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF ( JKL ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,652,891 worth of ENR, which represents approximately 0.41% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ENR is detailed in the table below:

ENR - last trade: $40.35 - Recent Insider Buys:

PurchasedInsiderTitleSharesPrice/ShareValue
05/31/2019Robert V. VitaleDirector1,765$42.31$74,682
06/05/2019John Eddy KleinDirector409$43.00$17,587

