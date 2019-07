Insiders Buy the Holdings of JKL ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF ( JKL ) shows an impressive 12.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

SWX - last trade: $90.55 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/15/2019 Eric Debonis SVP/Operations 2,000 $82.67 $165,340 03/19/2019 Paul M. Daily Executive Officer 325 $83.00 $26,975 06/11/2019 Justin L. Brown SVP/General Counsel 418 $86.20 $36,032

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (Symbol: SWX), which makes up 0.78% of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF ( JKL ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,126,846 worth of SWX, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SWX:

ENR - last trade: $40.35 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/31/2019 Robert V. Vitale Director 1,765 $42.31 $74,682 06/05/2019 John Eddy Klein Director 409 $43.00 $17,587

And Energizer Holdings Inc (Symbol: ENR), the #108 largest holding among components of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF ( JKL ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,652,891 worth of ENR, which represents approximately 0.41% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ENR is detailed in the table below:

