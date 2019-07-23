Insiders Buy the Holdings of JKI ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF ( JKI ) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL), which makes up 0.71% of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF ( JKI
), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,321,003 worth of AAL, making it the #50 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AAL:
AAL - last trade: $32.90 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/04/2019
|Derek J. Kerr
|Executive VP and CFO
|5,000
|$27.76
|$138,820
|06/04/2019
|Elise R. Eberwein
|EVP People and Communications
|5,000
|$27.76
|$138,820
|06/04/2019
|Maya Leibman
|EVP Chief Information Officer
|5,000
|$27.63
|$138,150
|06/04/2019
|Stephen L. Johnson
|EVP Corporate Affairs
|5,000
|$27.72
|$138,582
|06/04/2019
|Robert D. Isom Jr.
|President
|15,000
|$27.75
|$416,250
|06/04/2019
|W. Douglas Parker
|Chairman and CEO
|50,000
|$28.09
|$1,404,285
|06/04/2019
|John T. Cahill
|Director
|25,000
|$28.60
|$714,972
And Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE), the #122 largest holding among components of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF ( JKI
), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,697,117 worth of SEE, which represents approximately 0.36% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SEE is detailed in the table below:
SEE - last trade: $42.70 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/19/2019
|Harry A. Lawton III
|Director
|1,000
|$42.33
|$42,326
|05/03/2019
|Edward L. Doheny II
|President and CEO
|5,000
|$45.00
|$225,000
