Insiders Buy the Holdings of JKI ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF ( JKI ) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

AAL - last trade: $32.90 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/04/2019 Derek J. Kerr Executive VP and CFO 5,000 $27.76 $138,820 06/04/2019 Elise R. Eberwein EVP People and Communications 5,000 $27.76 $138,820 06/04/2019 Maya Leibman EVP Chief Information Officer 5,000 $27.63 $138,150 06/04/2019 Stephen L. Johnson EVP Corporate Affairs 5,000 $27.72 $138,582 06/04/2019 Robert D. Isom Jr. President 15,000 $27.75 $416,250 06/04/2019 W. Douglas Parker Chairman and CEO 50,000 $28.09 $1,404,285 06/04/2019 John T. Cahill Director 25,000 $28.60 $714,972

American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL), which makes up 0.71% of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF ( JKI ), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,321,003 worth of AAL, making it the #50 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AAL:

SEE - last trade: $42.70 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/19/2019 Harry A. Lawton III Director 1,000 $42.33 $42,326 05/03/2019 Edward L. Doheny II President and CEO 5,000 $45.00 $225,000

And Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE), the #122 largest holding among components of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF ( JKI ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,697,117 worth of SEE, which represents approximately 0.36% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SEE is detailed in the table below:

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying ยป