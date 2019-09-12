Insiders Buy the Holdings of JKF ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF ( JKF ) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU), which makes up 0.54% of the iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF ( JKF
), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,753,924 worth of PRU, making it the #61 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PRU:
PRU - last trade: $88.02 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/09/2019
|Kenneth Tanji
|EVP and CFO
|2,500
|$83.84
|$209,600
|09/09/2019
|Robert Falzon
|EVP and Vice Chairman
|3,580
|$83.98
|$300,648
|09/09/2019
|Charles F. Lowrey
|Chief Executive Officer
|7,500
|$83.68
|$627,600
