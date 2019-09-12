Quantcast

Insiders Buy the Holdings of JKF ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF ( JKF ) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU), which makes up 0.54% of the iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF ( JKF ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,753,924 worth of PRU, making it the #61 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PRU:

PRU - last trade: $88.02 - Recent Insider Buys:

PurchasedInsiderTitleSharesPrice/ShareValue
09/09/2019Kenneth TanjiEVP and CFO2,500$83.84$209,600
09/09/2019Robert FalzonEVP and Vice Chairman3,580$83.98$300,648
09/09/2019Charles F. LowreyChief Executive Officer7,500$83.68$627,600

