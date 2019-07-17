Insiders Buy the Holdings of FNK ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ( FNK ) shows an impressive 12.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
AutoNation, Inc. (Symbol: AN), which makes up 0.58% of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ( FNK
), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $320,952 worth of AN, making it the #75 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AN:
AN - last trade: $41.67 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/25/2019
|David B. Edelson
|Director
|1,150
|$36.06
|$41,469
|05/15/2019
|Carl C. Liebert III
|CEO and President
|2,575
|$38.95
|$100,296
