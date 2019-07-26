Insiders Buy the Holdings of DLN ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund ( DLN ) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT), which makes up 0.14% of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund ( DLN
), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,985,074 worth of STT, making it the #165 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at STT:
STT - last trade: $59.48 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/07/2019
|Gregory L. Summe
|Director
|3,000
|$64.50
|$193,500
|07/22/2019
|Patrick de Saint-Aignan
|Director
|500
|$58.85
|$29,425
