Quantcast

Insiders Buy the Holdings of DLN ETF

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund ( DLN ) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT), which makes up 0.14% of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund ( DLN ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,985,074 worth of STT, making it the #165 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at STT:

STT - last trade: $59.48 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/07/2019 Gregory L. Summe Director 3,000 $64.50 $193,500
07/22/2019 Patrick de Saint-Aignan Director 500 $58.85 $29,425

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , ETFs
Referenced Symbols: DLN , STT


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar