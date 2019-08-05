Quantcast

Insiders Buy the Holdings of DLN ETF

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund ( DLN ) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY), which makes up 0.46% of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund ( DLN ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,805,722 worth of BMY, making it the #55 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BMY:

BMY - last trade: $45.99 - Recent Insider Buys:

PurchasedInsiderTitleSharesPrice/ShareValue
05/16/2019Theodore R. Samuels IIDirector5,000$47.29$236,440
07/31/2019Robert J. BertoliniDirector11,000$44.72$491,920

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , ETFs
Referenced Symbols: DLN , BMY


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar