Insiders Buy the Holdings of DLN ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund ( DLN ) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY), which makes up 0.46% of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund ( DLN
), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,805,722 worth of BMY, making it the #55 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BMY:
BMY - last trade: $45.99 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/16/2019
|Theodore R. Samuels II
|Director
|5,000
|$47.29
|$236,440
|07/31/2019
|Robert J. Bertolini
|Director
|11,000
|$44.72
|$491,920
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »