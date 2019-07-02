Insiders Buy the Holdings of DLN ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DLN) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV), which makes up 1.12% of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DLN), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $23,498,045 worth of ABBV, making it the #24 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ABBV:
ABBV - last trade: $73.40 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/26/2019
|Roxanne S. Austin
|Director
|11,500
|$67.50
|$776,250
|06/26/2019
|William J. Chase
|EVP, Finance & Administration
|30,400
|$67.30
|$2,045,920
|06/26/2019
|Edward J. Rapp
|Director
|7,500
|$67.30
|$504,750
