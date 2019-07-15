Insiders Buy the Holdings of DIV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF ( DIV ) shows an impressive 14.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Six Flags Entertainment Corp (Symbol: SIX), which makes up 2.11% of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF ( DIV
), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,492,203 worth of SIX, making it the #24 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SIX:
SIX - last trade: $54.07 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/12/2019
|Kurt Matthew Cellar
|Director
|15,000
|$49.46
|$741,827
|03/08/2019
|Usman Nabi
|Director
|5,000
|$50.77
|$253,830
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »