Quantcast

Insiders Buy the Holdings of DIV ETF

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF ( DIV ) shows an impressive 14.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (Symbol: SIX), which makes up 2.11% of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF ( DIV ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,492,203 worth of SIX, making it the #24 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SIX:

SIX - last trade: $54.07 - Recent Insider Buys:

PurchasedInsiderTitleSharesPrice/ShareValue
03/12/2019Kurt Matthew CellarDirector15,000$49.46$741,827
03/08/2019Usman NabiDirector5,000$50.77$253,830

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , ETFs
Referenced Symbols: DIV , SIX


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar