Insiders Buy the Holdings of DIA ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust ( DIA ) shows an impressive 11.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW), which makes up 1.21% of the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust ( DIA
), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $252,804,902 worth of DOW, making it the #28 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DOW:
DOW - last trade: $46.85 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/02/2019
|Jeff M. Fettig
|Director
|30,000
|$46.00
|$1,379,955
|08/08/2019
|Wesley G. Bush
|Director
|5,000
|$46.64
|$233,224
|08/08/2019
|Daniel Yohannes
|Director
|1,000
|$46.71
|$46,707
