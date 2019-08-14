Quantcast

Insiders Buy the Holdings of DIA ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust ( DIA ) shows an impressive 11.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW), which makes up 1.21% of the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust ( DIA ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $252,804,902 worth of DOW, making it the #28 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DOW:

DOW - last trade: $46.85 - Recent Insider Buys:

PurchasedInsiderTitleSharesPrice/ShareValue
08/02/2019Jeff M. FettigDirector30,000$46.00$1,379,955
08/08/2019Wesley G. BushDirector5,000$46.64$233,224
08/08/2019Daniel YohannesDirector1,000$46.71$46,707

