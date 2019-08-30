Insiders Buy the Holdings of DES ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund ( DES ) shows an impressive 12.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Compass Minerals International Inc (Symbol: CMP), which makes up 0.79% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund ( DES
), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $15,460,133 worth of CMP, making it the #7 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CMP:
CMP - last trade: $50.09 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/28/2019
|Richard S. Grant
|Chairman & Interim CEO
|2,000
|$52.54
|$105,080
|05/13/2019
|James D. Standen
|Chief Financial Officer
|692
|$52.05
|$36,019
|05/13/2019
|Lori A. Walker
|Director
|700
|$52.21
|$36,547
|05/10/2019
|Joseph E. Reece
|Director
|1,000
|$53.51
|$53,510
|05/09/2019
|Valdemar L. Fischer
|Director
|2,000
|$52.20
|$104,400
|08/16/2019
|Kevin S. Crutchfield
|President and CEO
|2,000
|$49.46
|$98,920
And Energizer Holdings Inc (Symbol: ENR), the #54 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund ( DES
), shows 8 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,669,922 worth of ENR, which represents approximately 0.39% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ENR is detailed in the table below:
ENR - last trade: $37.49 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/31/2019
|Robert V. Vitale
|Director
|1,765
|$42.31
|$74,682
|06/05/2019
|John Eddy Klein
|Director
|409
|$43.00
|$17,587
|08/08/2019
|Robert V. Vitale
|Director
|5,000
|$34.65
|$173,229
|08/08/2019
|Alan R. Hoskins
|President & CEO
|10,000
|$35.00
|$349,956
|08/08/2019
|Mark Stephen Lavigne
|EXECUTIVE VP, COO
|3,563
|$35.08
|$124,991
|08/08/2019
|Gregory T. Kinder
|EVP, Chief Supply Chain Off.
|6,000
|$36.43
|$218,590
|08/09/2019
|Emily K. Boss
|VP, General Counsel
|2,750
|$36.31
|$99,852
|08/09/2019
|John Eddy Klein
|Director
|1,000
|$35.56
|$35,563
|08/09/2019
|Susan K. Drath
|VP, Chief Human Capital Off.
|5,451
|$36.69
|$199,974
|08/12/2019
|John Eddy Klein
|Director
|1,000
|$36.00
|$36,000
|08/14/2019
|John Eddy Klein
|Director
|840
|$35.48
|$29,803
|08/15/2019
|Timothy W. Gorman
|EVP, CFO & CAO
|10,000
|$35.73
|$357,339
