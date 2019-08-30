Insiders Buy the Holdings of DES ETF

Quantcast

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund ( DES ) shows an impressive 12.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Compass Minerals International Inc (Symbol: CMP), which makes up 0.79% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund ( DES ), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $15,460,133 worth of CMP, making it the #7 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CMP:

CMP - last trade: $50.09 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/28/2019 Richard S. Grant Chairman & Interim CEO 2,000 $52.54 $105,080
05/13/2019 James D. Standen Chief Financial Officer 692 $52.05 $36,019
05/13/2019 Lori A. Walker Director 700 $52.21 $36,547
05/10/2019 Joseph E. Reece Director 1,000 $53.51 $53,510
05/09/2019 Valdemar L. Fischer Director 2,000 $52.20 $104,400
08/16/2019 Kevin S. Crutchfield President and CEO 2,000 $49.46 $98,920

And Energizer Holdings Inc (Symbol: ENR), the #54 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund ( DES ), shows 8 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,669,922 worth of ENR, which represents approximately 0.39% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ENR is detailed in the table below:

ENR - last trade: $37.49 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/31/2019 Robert V. Vitale Director 1,765 $42.31 $74,682
06/05/2019 John Eddy Klein Director 409 $43.00 $17,587
08/08/2019 Robert V. Vitale Director 5,000 $34.65 $173,229
08/08/2019 Alan R. Hoskins President & CEO 10,000 $35.00 $349,956
08/08/2019 Mark Stephen Lavigne EXECUTIVE VP, COO 3,563 $35.08 $124,991
08/08/2019 Gregory T. Kinder EVP, Chief Supply Chain Off. 6,000 $36.43 $218,590
08/09/2019 Emily K. Boss VP, General Counsel 2,750 $36.31 $99,852
08/09/2019 John Eddy Klein Director 1,000 $35.56 $35,563
08/09/2019 Susan K. Drath VP, Chief Human Capital Off. 5,451 $36.69 $199,974
08/12/2019 John Eddy Klein Director 1,000 $36.00 $36,000
08/14/2019 John Eddy Klein Director 840 $35.48 $29,803
08/15/2019 Timothy W. Gorman EVP, CFO & CAO 10,000 $35.73 $357,339

