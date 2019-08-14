Insiders Buy the Holdings of DES ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DES) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Clearway Energy Inc (Symbol: CWEN), which makes up 0.68% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DES), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $13,597,430 worth of CWEN, making it the #12 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CWEN:
CWEN - last trade: $17.91 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/04/2019
|Kevin P. Malcarney
|SVP, Gen Counsel and Corp Secr
|10,250
|$14.58
|$149,445
|03/06/2019
|Christopher S. Sotos
|President and CEO
|6,500
|$14.49
|$94,207
|03/06/2019
|Chad Plotkin
|SVP and CFO
|2,700
|$14.79
|$39,933
And Kronos Worldwide Inc (Symbol: KRO), the #19 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DES), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $10,940,207 worth of KRO, which represents approximately 0.55% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at KRO is detailed in the table below:
KRO - last trade: $10.79 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/09/2019
|Robert D. Graham
|Vice Chairman, President & CEO
|5,000
|$10.75
|$53,750
|08/09/2019
|Andrew B. Nace
|Executive Vice President
|6,000
|$11.21
|$67,280
|08/12/2019
|Cecil H. Moore Jr.
|Director
|2,000
|$10.50
|$21,000
