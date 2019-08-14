Insiders Buy the Holdings of DES ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DES) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

CWEN - last trade: $17.91 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/04/2019 Kevin P. Malcarney SVP, Gen Counsel and Corp Secr 10,250 $14.58 $149,445 03/06/2019 Christopher S. Sotos President and CEO 6,500 $14.49 $94,207 03/06/2019 Chad Plotkin SVP and CFO 2,700 $14.79 $39,933

Clearway Energy Inc (Symbol: CWEN), which makes up 0.68% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DES), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $13,597,430 worth of CWEN, making it the #12 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CWEN:

KRO - last trade: $10.79 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/09/2019 Robert D. Graham Vice Chairman, President & CEO 5,000 $10.75 $53,750 08/09/2019 Andrew B. Nace Executive Vice President 6,000 $11.21 $67,280 08/12/2019 Cecil H. Moore Jr. Director 2,000 $10.50 $21,000

And Kronos Worldwide Inc (Symbol: KRO), the #19 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DES), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $10,940,207 worth of KRO, which represents approximately 0.55% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at KRO is detailed in the table below:

