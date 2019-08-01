Quantcast

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VOOV

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF ( VOOV ) shows an impressive 11.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

3M Co (Symbol: MMM), which makes up 0.43% of the Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF ( VOOV ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,841,437 worth of MMM, making it the #53 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MMM:

MMM - last trade: $174.72 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/07/2019 Gregory R. Page Director 1,000 $179.60 $179,600
05/09/2019 Gregory R. Page Director 1,000 $176.26 $176,260
05/17/2019 David B. Dillon Director 1,200 $169.50 $203,400

