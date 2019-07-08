Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VOOV

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF ( VOOV ) shows an impressive 11.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM), which makes up 0.13% of the Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF ( VOOV
), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,399,645 worth of MGM, making it the #190 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MGM:
MGM - last trade: $29.23 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/06/2019
|Mary Christine Gay
|Director
|3,700
|$27.27
|$100,886
|03/07/2019
|William Warwick Grounds
|Director
|1,145
|$26.27
|$30,075
|05/08/2019
|Paul J. Salem
|Director
|800,000
|$25.40
|$20,322,240
|06/07/2019
|Keith A. Meister
|Director
|2,874,578
|$26.18
|$75,244,709
|06/12/2019
|Keith A. Meister
|Director
|636,335
|$27.76
|$17,665,455
|06/17/2019
|Keith A. Meister
|Director
|431,850
|$27.73
|$11,977,125
|06/20/2019
|Keith A. Meister
|Director
|338,374
|$27.84
|$9,421,287
|06/25/2019
|Keith A. Meister
|Director
|380,651
|$27.81
|$10,587,728
|06/27/2019
|Keith A. Meister
|Director
|209,136
|$27.99
|$5,853,432
And Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG), the #194 largest holding among components of the Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF ( VOOV
), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,280,970 worth of CAG, which represents approximately 0.12% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CAG is detailed in the table below:
CAG - last trade: $28.06 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/16/2019
|Anil Arora
|Director
|1,600
|$30.06
|$48,096
|04/16/2019
|Joie A. Gregor
|Director
|10,000
|$29.99
|$299,865
|06/28/2019
|Craig P. Omtvedt
|Director
|25,000
|$26.73
|$668,250
