Quantcast

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VIS

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Industrials ETF ( VIS ) shows an impressive 12.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR), which makes up 0.08% of the Vanguard Industrials ETF ( VIS ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,100,637 worth of FLR, making it the #165 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FLR:

FLR - last trade: $17.65 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/09/2019 Alan L. Boeckmann Executive Chairman 16,000 $29.81 $476,960
05/13/2019 Carlos M. Hernandez Interim CEO 17,001 $29.52 $501,786

And Mueller Water Products Inc (Symbol: MWA), the #182 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Industrials ETF ( VIS ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,064,495 worth of MWA, which represents approximately 0.06% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MWA is detailed in the table below:

MWA - last trade: $10.29 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/09/2019 Bernard G. Rethore Director 10,000 $9.19 $91,859
08/09/2019 Stephen C. Van Arsdell Director 10,000 $10.10 $101,000

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , ETFs
Referenced Symbols: VIS , FLR , MWA


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar