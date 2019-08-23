Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VIS

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Industrials ETF ( VIS ) shows an impressive 12.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR), which makes up 0.08% of the Vanguard Industrials ETF ( VIS
), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,100,637 worth of FLR, making it the #165 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FLR:
FLR - last trade: $17.65 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/09/2019
|Alan L. Boeckmann
|Executive Chairman
|16,000
|$29.81
|$476,960
|05/13/2019
|Carlos M. Hernandez
|Interim CEO
|17,001
|$29.52
|$501,786
And Mueller Water Products Inc (Symbol: MWA), the #182 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Industrials ETF ( VIS
), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,064,495 worth of MWA, which represents approximately 0.06% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MWA is detailed in the table below:
MWA - last trade: $10.29 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/09/2019
|Bernard G. Rethore
|Director
|10,000
|$9.19
|$91,859
|08/09/2019
|Stephen C. Van Arsdell
|Director
|10,000
|$10.10
|$101,000
