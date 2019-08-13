Quantcast

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VHT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Health Care ETF ( VHT ) shows an impressive 16.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), which makes up 1.91% of the Vanguard Health Care ETF ( VHT ), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $197,587,031 worth of CVS, making it the #13 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CVS:

CVS - last trade: $58.75 - Recent Insider Buys:

PurchasedInsiderTitleSharesPrice/ShareValue
03/01/2019Edward J. LudwigDirector4,000$58.27$233,080
03/01/2019Fernando AguirreDirector3,410$58.29$198,769
03/11/2019Fernando AguirreDirector1,900$53.59$101,821
03/11/2019C. David Brown IIDirector10,000$53.18$531,800
03/08/2019David W. DormanDirector9,600$52.71$506,016
03/08/2019Edward J. LudwigDirector2,000$52.80$105,600

And Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN), the #54 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Health Care ETF ( VHT ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $35,332,295 worth of ALGN, which represents approximately 0.34% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ALGN is detailed in the table below:

ALGN - last trade: $179.68 - Recent Insider Buys:

PurchasedInsiderTitleSharesPrice/ShareValue
08/02/2019Joseph M. HoganPresident and CEO4,995$199.83$998,169
08/06/2019Vamsi Mohan Raj PudipeddiSr. VP Global Mktg & CMO1,100$188.11$206,921

