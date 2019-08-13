Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VHT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Health Care ETF ( VHT ) shows an impressive 16.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), which makes up 1.91% of the Vanguard Health Care ETF ( VHT
), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $197,587,031 worth of CVS, making it the #13 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CVS:
CVS - last trade: $58.75 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/01/2019
|Edward J. Ludwig
|Director
|4,000
|$58.27
|$233,080
|03/01/2019
|Fernando Aguirre
|Director
|3,410
|$58.29
|$198,769
|03/11/2019
|Fernando Aguirre
|Director
|1,900
|$53.59
|$101,821
|03/11/2019
|C. David Brown II
|Director
|10,000
|$53.18
|$531,800
|03/08/2019
|David W. Dorman
|Director
|9,600
|$52.71
|$506,016
|03/08/2019
|Edward J. Ludwig
|Director
|2,000
|$52.80
|$105,600
And Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN), the #54 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Health Care ETF ( VHT
), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $35,332,295 worth of ALGN, which represents approximately 0.34% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ALGN is detailed in the table below:
ALGN - last trade: $179.68 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/02/2019
|Joseph M. Hogan
|President and CEO
|4,995
|$199.83
|$998,169
|08/06/2019
|Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi
|Sr. VP Global Mktg & CMO
|1,100
|$188.11
|$206,921
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »