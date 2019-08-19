Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VDE

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Energy ETF ( VDE ) shows an impressive 13.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Hess Corp (Symbol: HES), which makes up 1.37% of the Vanguard Energy ETF ( VDE
), has seen 10 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $46,604,066 worth of HES, making it the #15 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HES:
HES - last trade: $59.82 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/06/2019
|Edith E. Holiday
|Director
|442
|$56.74
|$25,079
|03/06/2019
|William G. Schrader
|Director
|442
|$56.74
|$25,079
|03/06/2019
|James H. Quigley
|Director
|442
|$56.74
|$25,079
|03/06/2019
|Kevin Omar Meyers
|Director
|442
|$56.74
|$25,079
|03/06/2019
|Leonard S. Coleman Jr.
|Director
|442
|$56.74
|$25,079
|03/06/2019
|David McManus
|Director
|442
|$56.74
|$25,079
|03/06/2019
|Terrence J. Checki
|Director
|442
|$56.74
|$25,079
|03/06/2019
|Marc S. Lipschultz
|Director
|442
|$56.74
|$25,079
|03/06/2019
|Rodney F. Chase
|Director
|442
|$56.74
|$25,079
|03/06/2019
|Risa J. Lavizzo-mourey
|Director
|442
|$56.74
|$25,079
And Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG), the #17 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Energy ETF ( VDE
), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $43,329,562 worth of FANG, which represents approximately 1.27% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FANG is detailed in the table below:
FANG - last trade: $97.26 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/08/2019
|Michael L. Hollis
|President and COO
|5,313
|$95.12
|$505,352
|08/09/2019
|Travis D. Stice
|Chief Executive Officer
|4,186
|$95.55
|$399,968
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »