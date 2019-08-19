Quantcast

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VDE

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Energy ETF ( VDE ) shows an impressive 13.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Hess Corp (Symbol: HES), which makes up 1.37% of the Vanguard Energy ETF ( VDE ), has seen 10 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $46,604,066 worth of HES, making it the #15 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HES:

HES - last trade: $59.82 - Recent Insider Buys:

PurchasedInsiderTitleSharesPrice/ShareValue
03/06/2019Edith E. HolidayDirector442$56.74$25,079
03/06/2019William G. SchraderDirector442$56.74$25,079
03/06/2019James H. QuigleyDirector442$56.74$25,079
03/06/2019Kevin Omar MeyersDirector442$56.74$25,079
03/06/2019Leonard S. Coleman Jr.Director442$56.74$25,079
03/06/2019David McManusDirector442$56.74$25,079
03/06/2019Terrence J. CheckiDirector442$56.74$25,079
03/06/2019Marc S. LipschultzDirector442$56.74$25,079
03/06/2019Rodney F. ChaseDirector442$56.74$25,079
03/06/2019Risa J. Lavizzo-moureyDirector442$56.74$25,079

And Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG), the #17 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Energy ETF ( VDE ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $43,329,562 worth of FANG, which represents approximately 1.27% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FANG is detailed in the table below:

FANG - last trade: $97.26 - Recent Insider Buys:

PurchasedInsiderTitleSharesPrice/ShareValue
03/08/2019Michael L. HollisPresident and COO5,313$95.12$505,352
08/09/2019Travis D. SticeChief Executive Officer4,186$95.55$399,968

