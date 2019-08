Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VBR

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF ( VBR ) shows an impressive 11.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

WH - last trade: $50.10 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/14/2019 Ronald L. Nelson Director 10,000 $49.95 $499,500 08/16/2019 David B. Wyshner Chief Financial Officer 2,000 $50.37 $100,734 08/16/2019 Geoffrey A. Ballotti President and CEO 10,000 $50.26 $502,599

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: WH), which makes up 0.27% of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF ( VBR ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $77,425,304 worth of WH, making it the #63 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WH:

CIT - last trade: $41.93 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/13/2019 Ellen R. Alemany Chair & CEO 11,500 $43.55 $500,817 08/13/2019 John J. Fawcett EVP and Chief Financial Office 7,000 $43.96 $307,717 08/13/2019 Kenneth McPhail EVP, Chief Strategy Officer 1,000 $43.14 $43,139 08/13/2019 Robert C. Rubino President, CIT Bank, N.A. 6,930 $43.22 $299,483 08/14/2019 John J. Fawcett EVP and Chief Financial Office 3,000 $41.20 $123,588 08/15/2019 Alan L. Frank Director 3,000 $41.30 $123,891 08/16/2019 Steve Solk President, Consumer Banking 2,000 $42.45 $84,900

And CIT Group Inc (Symbol: CIT), the #123 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF ( VBR ), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $63,083,545 worth of CIT, which represents approximately 0.22% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CIT is detailed in the table below:

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying ยป