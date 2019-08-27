Quantcast

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VBR

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF ( VBR ) shows an impressive 11.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: WH), which makes up 0.27% of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF ( VBR ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $77,425,304 worth of WH, making it the #63 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WH:

WH - last trade: $50.10 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/14/2019 Ronald L. Nelson Director 10,000 $49.95 $499,500
08/16/2019 David B. Wyshner Chief Financial Officer 2,000 $50.37 $100,734
08/16/2019 Geoffrey A. Ballotti President and CEO 10,000 $50.26 $502,599

And CIT Group Inc (Symbol: CIT), the #123 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF ( VBR ), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $63,083,545 worth of CIT, which represents approximately 0.22% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CIT is detailed in the table below:

CIT - last trade: $41.93 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/13/2019 Ellen R. Alemany Chair & CEO 11,500 $43.55 $500,817
08/13/2019 John J. Fawcett EVP and Chief Financial Office 7,000 $43.96 $307,717
08/13/2019 Kenneth McPhail EVP, Chief Strategy Officer 1,000 $43.14 $43,139
08/13/2019 Robert C. Rubino President, CIT Bank, N.A. 6,930 $43.22 $299,483
08/14/2019 John J. Fawcett EVP and Chief Financial Office 3,000 $41.20 $123,588
08/15/2019 Alan L. Frank Director 3,000 $41.30 $123,891
08/16/2019 Steve Solk President, Consumer Banking 2,000 $42.45 $84,900

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , ETFs
Referenced Symbols: VBR , WH , CIT


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar