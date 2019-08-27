Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VBR

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF ( VBR ) shows an impressive 11.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: WH), which makes up 0.27% of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF ( VBR
), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $77,425,304 worth of WH, making it the #63 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WH:
WH - last trade: $50.10 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/14/2019
|Ronald L. Nelson
|Director
|10,000
|$49.95
|$499,500
|08/16/2019
|David B. Wyshner
|Chief Financial Officer
|2,000
|$50.37
|$100,734
|08/16/2019
|Geoffrey A. Ballotti
|President and CEO
|10,000
|$50.26
|$502,599
And CIT Group Inc (Symbol: CIT), the #123 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF ( VBR
), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $63,083,545 worth of CIT, which represents approximately 0.22% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CIT is detailed in the table below:
CIT - last trade: $41.93 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/13/2019
|Ellen R. Alemany
|Chair & CEO
|11,500
|$43.55
|$500,817
|08/13/2019
|John J. Fawcett
|EVP and Chief Financial Office
|7,000
|$43.96
|$307,717
|08/13/2019
|Kenneth McPhail
|EVP, Chief Strategy Officer
|1,000
|$43.14
|$43,139
|08/13/2019
|Robert C. Rubino
|President, CIT Bank, N.A.
|6,930
|$43.22
|$299,483
|08/14/2019
|John J. Fawcett
|EVP and Chief Financial Office
|3,000
|$41.20
|$123,588
|08/15/2019
|Alan L. Frank
|Director
|3,000
|$41.30
|$123,891
|08/16/2019
|Steve Solk
|President, Consumer Banking
|2,000
|$42.45
|$84,900
