Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of MOAT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Morningstar Wide Moat ETF ( MOAT ) shows an impressive 17.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D), which makes up 2.48% of the Morningstar Wide Moat ETF ( MOAT ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $56,951,025 worth of D, making it the #17 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at D:

D - last trade: $77.05 - Recent Insider Buys:

PurchasedInsiderTitleSharesPrice/ShareValue
03/13/2019D. Maybank HagoodDirector1,965$76.33$149,998
03/13/2019James A. BennettDirector6,550$76.33$499,998

And The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW), the #26 largest holding among components of the Morningstar Wide Moat ETF ( MOAT ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $48,785,500 worth of SCHW, which represents approximately 2.13% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SCHW is detailed in the table below:

SCHW - last trade: $36.56 - Recent Insider Buys:

PurchasedInsiderTitleSharesPrice/ShareValue
05/03/2019Charles A. RuffelDirector2,500$46.10$115,250
08/05/2019Mark A. GoldfarbDirector2,595$38.68$100,367

