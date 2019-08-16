Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of MOAT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Morningstar Wide Moat ETF ( MOAT ) shows an impressive 17.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D), which makes up 2.48% of the Morningstar Wide Moat ETF ( MOAT
), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $56,951,025 worth of D, making it the #17 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at D:
D - last trade: $77.05 - Recent Insider Buys:
|03/13/2019
|D. Maybank Hagood
|Director
|1,965
|$76.33
|$149,998
|03/13/2019
|James A. Bennett
|Director
|6,550
|$76.33
|$499,998
And The Charles Schwab
Corporation (Symbol: SCHW), the #26 largest holding among components of the Morningstar Wide Moat ETF ( MOAT
), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $48,785,500 worth of SCHW, which represents approximately 2.13% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SCHW is detailed in the table below:
SCHW - last trade: $36.56 - Recent Insider Buys:
|05/03/2019
|Charles A. Ruffel
|Director
|2,500
|$46.10
|$115,250
|08/05/2019
|Mark A. Goldfarb
|Director
|2,595
|$38.68
|$100,367
