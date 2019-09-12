Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of JKL

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF ( JKL ) shows an impressive 13.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Element Solutions Inc (Symbol: ESI), which makes up 0.41% of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF ( JKL
), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,601,424 worth of ESI, making it the #109 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ESI:
ESI - last trade: $10.50 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/14/2019
|Benjamin Gliklich
|Chief Executive Officer
|5,000
|$10.73
|$53,650
|05/13/2019
|Scot Benson
|President & COO
|20,000
|$10.50
|$210,000
|08/08/2019
|Benjamin Gliklich
|Chief Executive Officer
|7,500
|$9.54
|$71,525
|08/14/2019
|John Edward Capps
|EVP, General Counsel & Sec.
|10,000
|$9.00
|$90,000
|08/13/2019
|Scot Benson
|President & COO
|10,000
|$9.37
|$93,720
And CommScope Holding Co Inc (Symbol: COMM), the #111 largest holding among components of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF ( JKL
), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,574,956 worth of COMM, which represents approximately 0.40% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at COMM is detailed in the table below:
COMM - last trade: $13.20 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/14/2019
|Bruce William McClelland
|EVP & COO
|4,000
|$18.28
|$73,120
|05/22/2019
|Bruce William McClelland
|EVP & COO
|3,500
|$18.00
|$63,000
|09/09/2019
|L. William Krause
|Director
|21,250
|$11.87
|$252,248
