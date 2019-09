Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of JKL

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF ( JKL ) shows an impressive 13.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

ESI - last trade: $10.50 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/14/2019 Benjamin Gliklich Chief Executive Officer 5,000 $10.73 $53,650 05/13/2019 Scot Benson President & COO 20,000 $10.50 $210,000 08/08/2019 Benjamin Gliklich Chief Executive Officer 7,500 $9.54 $71,525 08/14/2019 John Edward Capps EVP, General Counsel & Sec. 10,000 $9.00 $90,000 08/13/2019 Scot Benson President & COO 10,000 $9.37 $93,720

Element Solutions Inc (Symbol: ESI), which makes up 0.41% of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF ( JKL ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,601,424 worth of ESI, making it the #109 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ESI:

COMM - last trade: $13.20 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/14/2019 Bruce William McClelland EVP & COO 4,000 $18.28 $73,120 05/22/2019 Bruce William McClelland EVP & COO 3,500 $18.00 $63,000 09/09/2019 L. William Krause Director 21,250 $11.87 $252,248

And CommScope Holding Co Inc (Symbol: COMM), the #111 largest holding among components of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF ( JKL ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,574,956 worth of COMM, which represents approximately 0.40% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at COMM is detailed in the table below:

