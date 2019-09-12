Quantcast

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of JKL

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF ( JKL ) shows an impressive 13.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Element Solutions Inc (Symbol: ESI), which makes up 0.41% of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF ( JKL ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,601,424 worth of ESI, making it the #109 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ESI:

ESI - last trade: $10.50 - Recent Insider Buys:

PurchasedInsiderTitleSharesPrice/ShareValue
03/14/2019Benjamin GliklichChief Executive Officer5,000$10.73$53,650
05/13/2019Scot BensonPresident & COO20,000$10.50$210,000
08/08/2019Benjamin GliklichChief Executive Officer7,500$9.54$71,525
08/14/2019John Edward CappsEVP, General Counsel & Sec.10,000$9.00$90,000
08/13/2019Scot BensonPresident & COO10,000$9.37$93,720

And CommScope Holding Co Inc (Symbol: COMM), the #111 largest holding among components of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF ( JKL ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,574,956 worth of COMM, which represents approximately 0.40% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at COMM is detailed in the table below:

COMM - last trade: $13.20 - Recent Insider Buys:

PurchasedInsiderTitleSharesPrice/ShareValue
05/14/2019Bruce William McClellandEVP & COO4,000$18.28$73,120
05/22/2019Bruce William McClellandEVP & COO3,500$18.00$63,000
09/09/2019L. William KrauseDirector21,250$11.87$252,248

