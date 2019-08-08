Quantcast

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of JKL

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF ( JKL ) shows an impressive 11.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Brighthouse Financial Inc (Symbol: BHF), which makes up 0.68% of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF ( JKL ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,578,306 worth of BHF, making it the #23 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BHF:

BHF - last trade: $34.93 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/13/2019 C. Edward Chaplin Director 2,700 $36.50 $98,556
06/26/2019 Margaret M. McCarthy Director 2,941 $34.08 $100,243

And Spirit Airlines Inc (Symbol: SAVE), the #77 largest holding among components of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF ( JKL ), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,804,639 worth of SAVE, which represents approximately 0.47% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SAVE is detailed in the table below:

SAVE - last trade: $40.80 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
07/30/2019 Edward M. Christie III President and CEO 2,375 $41.93 $99,584
07/31/2019 Rocky Wiggins SVP and CIO 176 $42.62 $7,501
07/31/2019 H. Mcintyre Gardner Director 2,500 $41.92 $104,800
07/31/2019 H. Mcintyre Gardner Director 2,500 $41.92 $104,800

