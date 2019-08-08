Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of JKL

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF ( JKL ) shows an impressive 11.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Brighthouse Financial Inc (Symbol: BHF), which makes up 0.68% of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF ( JKL
), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,578,306 worth of BHF, making it the #23 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BHF:
BHF - last trade: $34.93 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/13/2019
|C. Edward Chaplin
|Director
|2,700
|$36.50
|$98,556
|06/26/2019
|Margaret M. McCarthy
|Director
|2,941
|$34.08
|$100,243
And Spirit Airlines Inc (Symbol: SAVE), the #77 largest holding among components of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF ( JKL
), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,804,639 worth of SAVE, which represents approximately 0.47% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SAVE is detailed in the table below:
SAVE - last trade: $40.80 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|07/30/2019
|Edward M. Christie III
|President and CEO
|2,375
|$41.93
|$99,584
|07/31/2019
|Rocky Wiggins
|SVP and CIO
|176
|$42.62
|$7,501
|07/31/2019
|H. Mcintyre Gardner
|Director
|2,500
|$41.92
|$104,800
|07/31/2019
|H. Mcintyre Gardner
|Director
|2,500
|$41.92
|$104,800
