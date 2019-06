Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of JKI

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF ( JKI ) shows an impressive 12.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

VOYA - last trade: $52.89 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/13/2019 Joseph V. Tripodi Director 1,500 $49.45 $74,175 03/01/2019 Ruth Ann M. Gillis Director 926 $50.60 $46,852 05/31/2019 Byron H. Pollitt Jr. Director 1,000 $51.26 $51,255

Voya Financial Inc (Symbol: VOYA), which makes up 0.47% of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF ( JKI ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,156,029 worth of VOYA, making it the #84 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VOYA:

QRTEA - last trade: $12.27 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/15/2019 Gregory B. Maffei Chairman of the Board 50,000 $12.75 $637,555 05/14/2019 Gregory B. Maffei Chairman of the Board 100,000 $12.49 $1,248,810 05/13/2019 Michael A. George President, CEO 244,568 $12.51 $3,060,405 05/13/2019 John C. Malone Director 800,000 $12.48 $9,986,320

And Qurate Retail Inc (Symbol: QRTEA), the #140 largest holding among components of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF ( JKI ), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,368,350 worth of QRTEA, which represents approximately 0.30% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at QRTEA is detailed in the table below:

