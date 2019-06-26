Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of JKI

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF ( JKI ) shows an impressive 12.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Voya Financial Inc (Symbol: VOYA), which makes up 0.47% of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF ( JKI
), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,156,029 worth of VOYA, making it the #84 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VOYA:
VOYA - last trade: $52.89 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/13/2019
|Joseph V. Tripodi
|Director
|1,500
|$49.45
|$74,175
|03/01/2019
|Ruth Ann M. Gillis
|Director
|926
|$50.60
|$46,852
|05/31/2019
|Byron H. Pollitt Jr.
|Director
|1,000
|$51.26
|$51,255
And Qurate Retail Inc (Symbol: QRTEA), the #140 largest holding among components of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF ( JKI
), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,368,350 worth of QRTEA, which represents approximately 0.30% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at QRTEA is detailed in the table below:
QRTEA - last trade: $12.27 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/15/2019
|Gregory B. Maffei
|Chairman of the Board
|50,000
|$12.75
|$637,555
|05/14/2019
|Gregory B. Maffei
|Chairman of the Board
|100,000
|$12.49
|$1,248,810
|05/13/2019
|Michael A. George
|President, CEO
|244,568
|$12.51
|$3,060,405
|05/13/2019
|John C. Malone
|Director
|800,000
|$12.48
|$9,986,320
