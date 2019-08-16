Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FXG

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund ( FXG ) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP), which makes up 2.82% of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund ( FXG
), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,632,561 worth of KDP, making it the #17 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KDP:
KDP - last trade: $27.84 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/01/2019
|Olivier Goudet
|Director
|20,000
|$25.43
|$508,696
|03/01/2019
|Peter Harf
|Director
|156,800
|$25.44
|$3,989,008
|03/05/2019
|Angela A. Stephens
|Senior VP & Controller
|11,535
|$25.69
|$296,383
|03/14/2019
|Brian Andrew Loucks
|President Keurig Appliances
|6,250
|$27.34
|$170,905
|03/08/2019
|Brian Andrew Loucks
|President Keurig Appliances
|8,500
|$26.29
|$223,430
|05/16/2019
|Robert S. Singer
|Director
|3,000
|$28.93
|$86,776
|05/24/2019
|Robert S. Singer
|Director
|2,000
|$28.98
|$57,969
|08/13/2019
|Robert S. Singer
|Director
|3,000
|$28.65
|$85,954
