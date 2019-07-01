Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DVY

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Select Dividend ETF ( DVY ) shows an impressive 11.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
CenturyLink Inc (Symbol: CTL), which makes up 1.54% of the iShares Select Dividend ETF ( DVY
), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $265,198,601 worth of CTL, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CTL:
CTL - last trade: $11.76 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/06/2019
|Indraneel Dev
|EVP and CFO
|50,000
|$11.75
|$587,500
|03/06/2019
|Jeffrey K. Storey
|President & CEO
|83,000
|$11.94
|$991,261
|03/06/2019
|Steven T. Clontz
|Director
|8,000
|$11.95
|$95,600
|03/12/2019
|Kevin P. Chilton
|Director
|2,000
|$12.30
|$24,608
|05/10/2019
|Steven T. Clontz
|Director
|37,000
|$10.93
|$404,250
|05/15/2019
|Harvey P. Perry
|Director
|10,000
|$10.92
|$109,192
|05/23/2019
|Jeffrey K. Storey
|President & CEO
|50,000
|$9.83
|$491,480
|05/23/2019
|Indraneel Dev
|EVP and CFO
|15,000
|$9.81
|$147,155
|05/23/2019
|T. Michael Glenn
|Director
|20,000
|$9.83
|$196,600
|05/30/2019
|William Bruce Hanks
|Director
|10,000
|$10.63
|$106,300
