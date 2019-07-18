Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DLN

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund ( DLN ) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), which makes up 0.70% of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund ( DLN
), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $14,915,351 worth of UNH, making it the #33 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UNH:
UNH - last trade: $266.65 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/01/2019
|Frederick William McNabb III
|Director
|6,430
|$233.21
|$1,499,534
|05/03/2019
|David S. Wichmann
|Chief Executive Officer
|20,000
|$231.79
|$4,635,730
And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), the #69 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund ( DLN
), shows 8 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,574,383 worth of OXY, which represents approximately 0.36% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at OXY is detailed in the table below:
OXY - last trade: $51.18 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/10/2019
|Vicki A. Hollub
|President and CEO
|37,460
|$48.15
|$1,803,699
|06/10/2019
|Marcia E. Backus
|SVP, GC & CCO
|10,000
|$48.09
|$480,900
|06/10/2019
|Eugene L. Batchelder
|Director
|9,100
|$48.11
|$437,790
|06/10/2019
|William R. Klesse
|Director
|10,000
|$48.22
|$482,200
|06/11/2019
|Glenn M. Vangolen
|SVP - Business Support
|5,000
|$48.53
|$242,650
|06/12/2019
|Oscar K. Brown
|Senior Vice President
|15,000
|$48.28
|$724,200
|06/12/2019
|Avedick Baruyr Poladian
|Director
|5,000
|$48.77
|$243,850
|06/13/2019
|Cedric W. Burgher
|SVP & CFO
|4,100
|$49.61
|$203,401
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »