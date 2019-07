Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DLN

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund ( DLN ) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

ABT - last trade: $85.27 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 01/31/2019 John G. Stratton Director 3,455 $72.32 $249,875 04/22/2019 Randel William Woodgrift Senior Vice President 2,000 $73.40 $146,798

Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT), which makes up 0.48% of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund ( DLN ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,280,625 worth of ABT, making it the #52 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ABT:

KDP - last trade: $29.39 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/01/2019 Olivier Goudet Director 20,000 $25.43 $508,696 03/01/2019 Peter Harf Director 156,800 $25.44 $3,989,008 03/05/2019 Angela A. Stephens Senior VP & Controller 11,535 $25.69 $296,383 03/14/2019 Brian Andrew Loucks President Keurig Appliances 6,250 $27.34 $170,905 03/08/2019 Brian Andrew Loucks President Keurig Appliances 8,500 $26.29 $223,430 05/16/2019 Robert S. Singer Director 3,000 $28.93 $86,776 05/24/2019 Robert S. Singer Director 2,000 $28.98 $57,969

And Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP), the #139 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund ( DLN ), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,614,846 worth of KDP, which represents approximately 0.17% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at KDP is detailed in the table below:

