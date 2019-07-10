Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DLN

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund ( DLN ) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT), which makes up 0.48% of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund ( DLN
), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,280,625 worth of ABT, making it the #52 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ABT:
ABT - last trade: $85.27 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/31/2019
|John G. Stratton
|Director
|3,455
|$72.32
|$249,875
|04/22/2019
|Randel William Woodgrift
|Senior Vice President
|2,000
|$73.40
|$146,798
And Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP), the #139 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund ( DLN
), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,614,846 worth of KDP, which represents approximately 0.17% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at KDP is detailed in the table below:
KDP - last trade: $29.39 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/01/2019
|Olivier Goudet
|Director
|20,000
|$25.43
|$508,696
|03/01/2019
|Peter Harf
|Director
|156,800
|$25.44
|$3,989,008
|03/05/2019
|Angela A. Stephens
|Senior VP & Controller
|11,535
|$25.69
|$296,383
|03/14/2019
|Brian Andrew Loucks
|President Keurig Appliances
|6,250
|$27.34
|$170,905
|03/08/2019
|Brian Andrew Loucks
|President Keurig Appliances
|8,500
|$26.29
|$223,430
|05/16/2019
|Robert S. Singer
|Director
|3,000
|$28.93
|$86,776
|05/24/2019
|Robert S. Singer
|Director
|2,000
|$28.98
|$57,969
