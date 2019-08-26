Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DIV

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF ( DIV ) shows an impressive 15.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Southern Company (Symbol: SO), which makes up 2.44% of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF ( DIV
), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,322,261 worth of SO, making it the #14 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SO:
SO - last trade: $57.68 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/05/2019
|Henry A. Clark III
|Director
|2,000
|$50.19
|$100,380
|03/14/2019
|Anthony F. Earley Jr.
|Director
|1,261
|$50.23
|$63,345
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »