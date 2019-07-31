Quantcast

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DIV

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF ( DIV ) shows an impressive 14.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Annaly Capital Management Inc (Symbol: NLY), which makes up 1.92% of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF ( DIV ), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,063,261 worth of NLY, making it the #29 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NLY:

NLY - last trade: $9.67 - Recent Insider Buys:

PurchasedInsiderTitleSharesPrice/ShareValue
05/06/2019Kevin KeyesChairman, CEO & President300,000$9.62$2,887,470
05/13/2019David L. FinkelsteinChief Investment Officer100,000$9.56$955,660
05/14/2019Anthony C. GreenChief Corporate Officer, CLO50,000$9.56$478,000
05/17/2019Thomas Edward HamiltonDirector90,000$9.47$852,294
06/07/2019Katherine Beirne FallonDirector2,780$8.97$24,936

And GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES), the #36 largest holding among components of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF ( DIV ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,475,612 worth of GES, which represents approximately 1.70% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GES is detailed in the table below:

GES - last trade: $16.85 - Recent Insider Buys:

PurchasedInsiderTitleSharesPrice/ShareValue
06/13/2019Carlos AlberiniCEO and Director347,353$14.32$4,974,579
06/12/2019Gianluca BollaDirector10,000$14.73$147,300

