Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DIV

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF ( DIV ) shows an impressive 14.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Annaly Capital Management Inc (Symbol: NLY), which makes up 1.92% of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF ( DIV
), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,063,261 worth of NLY, making it the #29 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NLY:
NLY - last trade: $9.67 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/06/2019
|Kevin Keyes
|Chairman, CEO & President
|300,000
|$9.62
|$2,887,470
|05/13/2019
|David L. Finkelstein
|Chief Investment Officer
|100,000
|$9.56
|$955,660
|05/14/2019
|Anthony C. Green
|Chief Corporate Officer, CLO
|50,000
|$9.56
|$478,000
|05/17/2019
|Thomas Edward Hamilton
|Director
|90,000
|$9.47
|$852,294
|06/07/2019
|Katherine Beirne Fallon
|Director
|2,780
|$8.97
|$24,936
And GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES), the #36 largest holding among components of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF ( DIV
), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,475,612 worth of GES, which represents approximately 1.70% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GES is detailed in the table below:
GES - last trade: $16.85 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/13/2019
|Carlos Alberini
|CEO and Director
|347,353
|$14.32
|$4,974,579
|06/12/2019
|Gianluca Bolla
|Director
|10,000
|$14.73
|$147,300
