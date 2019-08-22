Quantcast

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DES

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund ( DES ) shows an impressive 11.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS), which makes up 0.56% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund ( DES ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $11,094,778 worth of BGS, making it the #20 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BGS:

BGS - last trade: $18.08 - Recent Insider Buys:

PurchasedInsiderTitleSharesPrice/ShareValue
03/04/2019Kenneth G. RomanziEVP & Chief Operating Officer1,200$24.64$29,568
08/15/2019Deann L. BruntsDirector2,483$18.98$47,130

And Archrock Inc (Symbol: AROC), the #22 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund ( DES ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $10,669,415 worth of AROC, which represents approximately 0.53% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AROC is detailed in the table below:

AROC - last trade: $9.33 - Recent Insider Buys:

PurchasedInsiderTitleSharesPrice/ShareValue
08/14/2019Doug S. AronSr Vice President and CFO10,550$8.20$86,510
08/14/2019D. Bradley ChildersPresident and CEO12,050$8.19$98,690

