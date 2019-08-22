Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DES

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund ( DES ) shows an impressive 11.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS), which makes up 0.56% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund ( DES
), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $11,094,778 worth of BGS, making it the #20 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BGS:
BGS - last trade: $18.08 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/04/2019
|Kenneth G. Romanzi
|EVP & Chief Operating Officer
|1,200
|$24.64
|$29,568
|08/15/2019
|Deann L. Brunts
|Director
|2,483
|$18.98
|$47,130
And Archrock Inc (Symbol: AROC), the #22 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund ( DES
), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $10,669,415 worth of AROC, which represents approximately 0.53% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AROC is detailed in the table below:
AROC - last trade: $9.33 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/14/2019
|Doug S. Aron
|Sr Vice President and CFO
|10,550
|$8.20
|$86,510
|08/14/2019
|D. Bradley Childers
|President and CEO
|12,050
|$8.19
|$98,690
