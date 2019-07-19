Insider Bets Paying Off At VOYA As New 52-Week High Reached

In trading on Friday, shares of Voya Financial Inc (Symbol: VOYA) touched a new 52-week high of $57.38/share. That's a 56.52% rise, or $20.72 per share from the 52-week low of $36.66 set back on 12/26/2018. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased VOYA stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, VOYA has seen 3 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/13/2019 Joseph V. Tripodi Director 1,500 $49.45 $74,175.00 03/01/2019 Ruth Ann M. Gillis Director 926 $50.60 $46,852.08 05/31/2019 Byron H. Pollitt Jr. Director 1,000 $51.26 $51,255.00

The chart below shows where VOYA has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Friday, VOYA shares are changing hands at $57.15/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

