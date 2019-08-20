Insider Bets Paying Off At NVR As New 52-Week High Reached

In trading on Tuesday, shares of NVR Inc. (Symbol: NVR) touched a new 52-week high of $3600.00/share. That's a 76.41% rise, or $1559.29 per share from the 52-week low of $2040.71 set back on 10/18/2018. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased NVR stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, NVR has seen 3 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/19/2019 Matthew B. Kelpy VP, Chief Accounting Officer 25 $2668.58 $66,714.50 02/19/2019 Susan Williamson Ross Director 25 $2628.67 $65,716.75 05/20/2019 Alexandra A. Jung Director 70 $3285.00 $229,950.00

The chart below shows where NVR has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, NVR shares are changing hands at $3587.62/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

