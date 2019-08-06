Quantcast

Insider Bets Paying Off At BMCH As New 52-Week High Reached

In trading on Tuesday, shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (Symbol: BMCH) touched a new 52-week high of $23.61/share. That's a 61.05% rise, or $8.95 per share from the 52-week low of $14.66 set back on 12/26/2018. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased BMCH stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, BMCH has seen 2 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/11/2019 David W. Bullock Director 5,000 $18.49 $92,442.50
05/06/2019 David W. Bullock Director 3,000 $22.64 $67,928.10
05/08/2019 David E. Flitman See Remarks 9,000 $22.49 $202,445.10

The chart below shows where BMCH has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

BMC Stock Holdings Inc Moving Averages Chart

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, BMCH shares are changing hands at $22.84/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

