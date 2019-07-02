Inphi (IPHI) Surges: Stock Moves 7.1% Higher

Inphi Corporation IPHI was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company-as the stock is now up 22.3% in the past one-month time frame.

The stock gained following news of U.S.-China trade war truce.

The company has seen two negative estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So, make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.

Inphi currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

Investors interested in the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry may consider MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation MX , which has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

